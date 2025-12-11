Midway through the 2025 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to be in control of the NFC South. With four games remaining, they are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Tampa Bay (7-6), which won six of its first eight contests to build a two-game division lead over Carolina, has lost four of five and finds itself in a dogfight with the Panthers (7-6) for first place. The Buccaneers, who face Carolina twice over the final three weeks of the campaign and currently own the tiebreaker between the clubs, look to maintain the upper hand in the battle when they open Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers are coming off a surprising 24-20 home loss to the New Orleans Saints in which Baker Mayfield completed less than half of his pass attempts (14-of-30) for only 122 yards. Atlanta has lost seven of its last eight games, including a 37-9 drubbing at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, but is hoping to avenge a 23-20 home setback against Tampa Bay in the season opener.

Four games are on Thursday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers (9-15) and New Orleans Pelicans (3-22) at 8 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center. Portland is wrapping up a five-game road trip during which it lost three of the first four contests, while New Orleans is looking to halt a seven-game losing streak.

The NHL has 13 contests on its slate, one of which has the Atlantic Division-leading Detroit Red Wings (17-11-3) visiting Rogers Place for a meeting with the Edmonton Oilers (13-11-6) at 9 p.m. ET. Detroit is 3-0-1 on its six-game road trip, while Edmonton has gone 2-1-1 on its five-game homestand.

Thursday's 13-game college basketball schedule features a clash between Iowa (8-1) and fourth-ranked Iowa State (9-0) at 8 p.m. ET at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Ia. The Hawkeyes' lone loss came in their only true road game of the season and they now visit a Cyclones squad that is 4-0 at home.

The Buccaneers are 5.5-point favorites against the Falcons in the latest consensus NFL odds. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are 4.5-point favorites against the Pelicans, the Oilers are -180 favorites on the money line versus the Red Wings and Iowa State is a 10.5-point favorite against Iowa.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, Dec. 11. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Falcons at Buccaneers

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Tampa, Fla. | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 44 (-112) | Expert: Falcons +4.5 (-105, R.J. White)

Both teams are in the bottom half of the NFL in scoring, with the Buccaneers averaging 23 points and the Falcons producing 19.4 per game. But five of Atlanta's last six games have gone Over the projected total for Thursday's showdown and Tampa Bay was involved in shootouts with the New England Patriots (51 total points) and Buffalo Bills (76) during its current funk. The Buccaneers' offense could receive a spark as wideout Mike Evans may return from the broken collarbone that has sidelined him for six games, and fellow receiver Jalen McMillan (neck) might make his season debut. The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward the Over, which hits in 51% of its simulations, and SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White (+1321 on his last 265 NFL picks) likes the Falcons to cover the spread as only two of the Bucs' seven wins this season were by more than three points.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Trail Blazers at Pelicans

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New Orleans | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 241 (-112) | Expert: Trail Blazers -179 (Tim Doyle)

Portland is in the middle of the pack in the league with an average of 117.4 points and is coming off a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in which it was held under triple digits (96) for just the second time this season. New Orleans had a rare offensive surge last time out, scoring 132 points in Monday's setback against the San Antonio Spurs, but has produced 113 per game in 2025-26. The Trail Blazers and Pelicans combined for 242 points in their first meeting this campaign, but the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see this matchup reaching that total as its simulations say the Under hits more than 66% of the time. SportsLine basketball expert Tim Doyle (+318 on his last five NBA picks) believes Portland will post its fifth victory in 17 games as it has had three days off since its 23-point loss at Memphis.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Red Wings at Oilers

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Edmonton | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Oilers -180 | Expert: Oilers -1 (-123, Matt Severance)

The Red Wings have posted three consecutive victories and earned points in six straight contests (4-0-2). They're coming off a 4-3 triumph over the Flames in Calgary on Wednesday, but they've played on back-to-back nights four times thus far this season and lost the second game on three occasions - including both times when each of the consecutive contests were on the road. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks that trend will continue as Edmonton wins in 64% of its simulations, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the Oilers to cover the spread as he feels playing for the second time in two nights again will be too much for Detroit.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Iowa at Iowa State

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Ames, Iowa | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Iowa +10.5 (-110) | Expert: Under 143.5 (-110, Bruce Marshall)

Sure, Iowa State has recorded eight of its nine victories this season by 16 or more points and is coming off a 23-point triumph over then-No. 1 Purdue. And yes, Iowa's only loss this campaign was a 19-point setback against the only ranked team (then-No. 7 Michigan State) it has faced thus far in 2025-26. But the Hawkeyes are second in the Big Ten with an average of 62.6 points allowed and are limiting opponents to 43.6% shooting. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Hawkeyes can do enough defensively against the Cyclones, as its simulations have them covering the spread 60% of the time. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (+185 on his last six college basketball picks) also thinks Iowa can slow down Iowa State and is backing the Under.