The Atlanta Falcons seek their third consecutive victory when they conclude Sunday's slate for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season by visiting the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. Atlanta (3-2) lost two of its first three games before defeating the Washington Commanders 34-27 and following its bye week with a 24-14 upset victory against the Buffalo Bills.

San Francisco (4-2) is coming off a 30-19 road setback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, its second loss in three contests. Quarterback Mac Jones will be making his third straight start and fifth overall this year in place of the injured Brock Purdy (toe), while tight end George Kittle (hamstring) is expected to be in the lineup for the first time since the 49ers' season opener.

The American League Championship Series continues Sunday, as the Toronto Blue Jays look to stave off elimination when they host the Seattle Mariners for Game 6 at 8:03 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre. Toronto lost the first two games of the series at home but drew even with back-to-back victories at Seattle before falling 6-2 in Game 5. The Mariners are one win away from the first World Series appearance in franchise history.

Four games are on the NHL schedule, including a matchup between the Boston Bruins and Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Boston enters with a three-game losing streak, while the Mammoth are aiming to improve to 3-0-0 on their four-game homestand.

The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites against the Falcons in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Blue Jays are -127 favorites on the money line versus the Mariners, while the Mammoth are -213 favorites versus the Bruins.

Falcons at 49ers

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Santa Clara, Cal. | TV: NBC

SportsLine picks -- Model: 49ers -121 | Expert: Under 47.5 (-120)

The 49ers are 48-33-1 in the all-time series but have lost three of the last four meetings, including a 28-14 setback at Atlanta when the teams last squared off in 2022. Jones threw for more than 340 yards in each of his last two starts but failed to record a touchdown pass in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. Atlanta's Bijan Robinson is the NFL's third-leading rusher with 484 yards and matched his career high with 170 against Buffalo in Week 6, while wideout Drake London recorded 158 receiving yards for his second straight 100-yard performance. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the 49ers posting a victory, as they win in 56% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts (+346 on his last 16 over/under picks involving Atlanta) doesn't feel a ton of points will be scored, mainly because the Falcons lead the league in total defense (253.4 yards allowed).

Mariners at Blue Jays

Time: 8:03 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: FS1

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8 ( -102) | Expert: Blue Jays -125

The Blue Jays were two innings away from winning all three games in Seattle and taking a 3-2 series lead, but their bullpen imploded in the eighth on Friday as 2025 major league home run champion Cal Raleigh led off the frame with his fourth blast of the postseason and Eugenio Suarez belted a grand slam four batters later to lead the Mariners to victory. Toronto's season now rests in the right arm of rookie Trey Yesavage, who worked 5 1/3 masterful innings against the New York Yankees in his ALDS start but was tagged for five runs over four frames in Game 2 of the ALCS. Seattle counters with Logan Gilbert, who yielded three runs while lasting only three innings in Game 2. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think a pitchers' duel will take place in Game 6, as the Over hits in more than 63% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (+1804 on his last 38 MLB picks) believes the Blue Jays will force a seventh game since they haven't lost three straight at home since May.

Bruins at Mammoth

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Salt Lake City | TV: NHL Network

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6 ( -110) | Expert: Mammoth -1 (-135)

The Bruins, who are wrapping up a three-game road trip, began the season with three consecutive victories but have followed with three straight losses, including a 4-1 setback at Colorado on Saturday. David Pastrnak leads the team with six points and has landed on the scoresheet in four of his six games thus far. Utah began its homestand with a 3-1 triumph over the Calgary Flames and defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Friday. Nick Schmaltz registered his second career hat trick and added an assist in the win, while Clayton Keller finished with a goal and three assists. The teams combined for a total of four goals in their two meetings last season, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees another low-scoring affair Sunday as the Under hits in almost 53% of its simulations. Severance likes the Mammoth to remain perfect at home, primarily because backup Joonas Korpisalo will be in net for the Bruins.