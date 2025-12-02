If the nickname for the NCAA Tournament is March Madness, then tonight's college basketball schedule is December Delirium.

College basketball's bluebloods collide in three scintillating ranked-versus-ranked matchups on Tuesday night: No. 15 Florida at No. 4 Duke, No. 5 UConn at No. 21 Kansas and No. 16 North Carolina at No. 18 Kentucky. These six programs have combined to win 16 of the last 21 NCAA men's basketball national championships, including each of the last four. If you want to excel in your company's office pool in three months, you would be well advised to tune in tonight.

The blueblood action tips off with projected lottery pick Cameron Boozer and the undefeated Duke Blue Devils (8-0) hosting the defending national champion Florida Gators as part of the ACC-SEC Challenge. Boozer ranks fifth in the country in scoring (22.9 points per game) while shooting 57.8% from the field. As a team, the Blue Devils lead the nation in field goal percentage defense (34.0%).

Meanwhile, the Gators (5-2) are leaning on their experienced frontcourt while they work out the kinks in their transfer backcourt of Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee. Florida leads the nation in rebounding (48.14 per game).

Duke is an 8.5-point favorite over the Gators on Tuesday night.

While the college basketball bluebloods are the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes a six-game NBA slate and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Dec. 2. All times Eastern.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 15 Florida at No. 4 Duke

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Durham, N.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Duke -8.5

How good has Boozer been this season? The son of Carlos Boozer is the only player in Div. I -- or the NBA -- in the past 30 seasons with at least 175 points, 75 rebounds, 25 assists, 10 or fewer turnovers and an undefeated record in an eight-game span. Over Duke's last five games, Boozer is averaging 25.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game while shooting 64.9% from the field. Led by Boozer, Duke is the only team in the country in the top five of both adjusted offensive efficiency (124.6 points per 100 possessions) and adjusted defensive efficiency (92.5), according to KenPom. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Blue Devils have a 63% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to Duke -8.5.

No. 5 UConn at No. 21 Kansas

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Lawrence, Kan. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: UConn -1.5

Stud Kansas Jayhawks freshman and potential No. 1 overall pick Darryn Peterson will not play on Tuesday, according to the official X account for the Jayhawks. He has missed the past six games with a hamstring injury and is "still not 100 percent," head coach Bill Self said in the statement. While that is suboptimal for Kansas (Peterson is averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 60.0% from the field and 50.0% on 3-pointers), the Jayhawks have been winning without him. They are 5-1 without Peterson, and that includes an 81-76 victory over No. 17 Tennessee at the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Kansas faces a UConn Huskies team that thrives in these environments. The Huskies are 11-2 in their last 13 non-home games against teams ranked in the top 25. The SportsLine Projection Model says UConn has a 67% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to Huskies -1.5.

No. 16 North Carolina at No. 18 Kentucky

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Lexington, Ken. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Kentucky -6.5

The Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) will look to avoid the program's worst start to a season after eight games since 2020-21 when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) at Rupp Arena. Five years ago, the Wildcats started the season 2-6 in what ended up being a 9-16 campaign. This year, Kentucky's five wins have all come against non-Power Five teams, while their two losses have come to ranked foes (No. 12 Louisville and No. 17 Michigan State). The Wildcats rank third in the country in rebound margin (14.4 per game). Meanwhile, the Tar Heels, who beat Kansas earlier this season, are coming off their first loss of the year against No. 11 Michigan State. The SportsLine Projection Model says Kentucky has a 64.0% chance to cover and gives a 'B' grade to Wildcats -6.5.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Knicks at Celtics

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Boston +1 | Expert: Josh Hart Over 14.5 total rebounds + assists -125 (Mike Barner)

The New York Knicks will look to keep rolling when they take on the rival Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The Knicks (13-6) have won four in a row and now sit in second place in the Eastern Conference, three games behind the Pistons. Over that winning streak, New York has clamped down defensively, allowing just 106.3 points per 100 possessions, which ranks third in the NBA over that time. Meanwhile, the Celtics (11-9) have played better on offense recently, averaging 124.6 points per 100 possessions over their last eight games, which ranks second in the league behind only the Nuggets. That improved output has helped Boston go 6-2 in that stretch. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Celtics have a 67.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to Boston +1. In addition, Barner notes that Hart had 14 rebounds and three assists in just 19 minutes off the bench earlier this season against the Celtics.

Thunder at Warriors

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Warriors +12

The runaway train known as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolls into the Chase Center when the team takes on the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors. The reigning champion Thunder (20-1) have won 12 in a row and could be looking at a 70-win season. They lead the league in net rating (15.3) and defensive rating (103.6). On Tuesday, they will square off against a Warriors team that will missing Curry, who's nursing a quad contusion. The SportsLine Projection Model says Golden State has a 65.0% chance to cover and gives a 'B' grade to Warriors +12.