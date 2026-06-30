Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: France vs. Sweden, Mexico vs. Ecuador and Schlittler vs. Skubal

Two matches decided by penalty kicks. Two underdogs advancing. Germany and Netherlands eliminated. The 2026 World Cup has provided fans with heart-stopping drama, and that was just Monday.

The action resumes on Tuesday with three more chances for edge-of-your seat theater. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembélé and tournament favorites France will look to continue their roll when they battle Sweden for a spot in the Round of 16. Both Mbappe and Dembélé, who have scored four goals apiece, are chasing Lionel Messi (six goals) in the Golden Boot race.

Then in primetime, co-hosts Mexico will try to extend their dominance in Mexico City when they face Ecuador. El Tri are undefeated (seven wins and two draws) in nine previous World Cup matches at Estadio Azteca.

France are massive -800 favorites to advance over Sweden (+500), while El Tri are -185 favorites to advance over Ecuador (+145).

While the World Cup is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, June 30. All times Eastern.

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World Cup best bets, where to watch

France vs. Sweden

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: East Rutherford, N.J. | TV: FOX/Telemundo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: France -1.5 -126 (Martin Green) | Expert: France -1.5 -125 (Brandt Sutton)

How dominant have Les Bleus been? France are the first team since Spain in 2002 to score three goals in all three World Cup group matches. In addition, they are just the third team in the last 40 years to win their group matches with a goal difference of +8 or better; the other two both went on to win the title (2002 Brazil, 1998 France). "Les Bleus could run riot against this leaky Swedish defense," Green says. Sutton agrees. "The Swedes lost 5-1 to the Netherlands in the group stage, and I'm expecting France to record an easy win on Tuesday," he says.

Mexico vs. Ecuador

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Mexico City | TV: FOX/Telemundo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Mexico - Draw No Bet -176 (Matt Severance)

El Tri have been solid defensively so far in the tournament. They are just the sixth team in World Cup history to win all three group matches without conceding a goal. They have outscored their opponents 6-0 so far. Mexico also are one of two teams yet to concede in the tournament. Meanwhile, Ecuador, tied for the fewest goals scored (14) during qualifying among CONMEBOL's qualified nations, continue to sputter in attack. They have scored just two goals in the World Cup. "Ecuador is a terrific defensive club but can struggle to score as evidenced by being blanked in two of three group matches," Severance says.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Tigers at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7

The pitcher who has won the last two AL Cy Young Awards squares off against the pitcher who is favored to win the Cy Young this year when Tarik Skubal (3-4, 3.32 ERA) and the Tigers battle Cam Schlittler (8-4, 1.62) and the Yankees. Skubal has won the award the last two seasons but has a 4.96 ERA since returning from minor elbow surgery earlier this month. Meanwhile, Schlittler has a 0.81 ERA over his last four starts and is the -115 favorite to win the Cy Young. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says there's a 59.7% chance the teams combine for eight runs or more and assigns a "B" grade to Over 7.

Cardinals at Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Braves -143 | Expert: Braves -156 (Matt Severance)

Atlanta will look to get out of its prolonged slump when it opens a three-game series against St. Louis. The Braves (49-33) have lost 12 of their last 16 games. Despite their recent struggles, they still lead the NL East by 3.5 games over the Phillies. Severance notes Atlanta is 22-14 overall against lefties and ranks 12th in OPS against them. That bodes well against St. Louis starter Matt Liberatore (3-5, 5.56). "Liberatore has been raked this month to a 10.34 ERA in four starts," Severance says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Braves have a 65% chance to win and assigns a "C" grade to Atlanta money line.

Angels at Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Mariners -190 | Expert: Jose Soriano Under 16.5 total pitcher outs -102 (Prop Bet Guy)

The Mariners and Angels play the second game of their three-game series at T-Mobile Park with Seattle's Bryan Woo (6-6, 4.26) taking the mound against Los Angeles' Jose Soriano (8-4, 3.32). After a red-hot start to the season, Soriano has cooled off considerably, with a 5.33 ERA since May 1. Prop Bet Guy notes Soriano has gone Under 16.5 total pitcher outs in nine of his last 12 outings. "His struggles against lefties should be magnified against the Mariners tonight; Seattle should send out six to seven lefties to face Soriano," he says. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model says the Mariners have a 66.0% chance to win and assigns a "C" grade to Seattle money line.

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