The Seattle Mariners were universally considered one of the biggest winners at the Major League Baseball trade deadline as the club seeks just its second playoff appearance since 2001. The surging Mariners host the Texas Rangers on Friday night (10:10 p.m. ET) for the second of a four-game weekend series following a 6-0 victory Thursday in the series opener.

At the trade deadline, Seattle acquired arguably the two top hitters available in Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez, both snagged in separate trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Although the Mariners failed in their quest to also acquire a high-impact relief pitcher, they acquired the two sluggers without parting with any of their top prospects, an equation that had most baseball analysts giving them high grades for their efforts as proverbial "buyers" at the deadline.

Meanwhile, the Rangers quietly made a contender-minded move of their own in acquiring veteran starter Merrill Kelly (9-6, 3.22 ERA) from the Diamondbacks, who were the most prolific "sellers" at the trade deadline. Kelly joins a Texas rotation that boasts an MLB-best ERA of 3.16.

The Mariners (58-52, .527 winning percentage) currently sit just percentage points behind the Boston Red Sox (59-51, .536) for the final AL wild card spot, with the Rangers (57-53, .518) sitting one full game behind Seattle.

On Friday, the Rangers are scheduled to send out right-hander Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.09) to square off against fellow righty Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.36) of Seattle. The Mariners are -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100), while the Rangers return a price of +155 in the latest MLB sportsbook odds for Rangers vs. Mariners.

Rangers at Mariners

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: MLBTV | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 runs | Expert: Seattle -1, -120

The SportsLine Projection Model sees value on the Over 7.5 runs behind its 10,000-game simulation that produces a net final score of 4.5-4.1, more than a full run more than the posted total. The model sees these clubs clipping the total about 59% of the time, a major value position against the implied sportsbook odds of 52%.

However, SportsLine' MLB expert Matt Severance (26-11-1 (+1398) in last 38 Seattle picks) is willing to lay a run to fetch a better price on the Mariners (-120). He reasons Seattle will be inspired by its trade deadline deals and roll to another victory behind Gilbert, who has a 1.94 ERA at home this season.

Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: ION | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Valkyries -5.5

SportsLine WNBA analysts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai say they expect Golden State (13-13) to send Chicago (7-19) to its seventh consecutive loss behind a smothering defense that ranks third in the WNBA in points allowed at 78.1. The Sky have scored 78 points or fewer five times during their current skid. Golden State has won two straight following a stretch in which it lost four of five.

Looking ahead: UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park

Time: 9 p.m. Saturday (main card) | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN, ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine expert picks -- Rodolfo Viera (-220) vs. Tresean Gore

Tatsuro Taira is a flyweight contender who entered the UFC with a 10-0 record before winning his first six fights with the promotion to vault into title contention. However, in his last outing, Taira lost a split decision to rugged former title challenger Brandon Royval.

Now ranked No. 6 at flyweight, Taira (16-1) takes on unranked prospect Hyunsung Park (10-0) in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday from Las Vegas. Park stepped in as a late replacement for No. 4-ranked Amir Albazi, who withdrew from the bout because of an injury.

SportsLine UFC analyst Kyle Marley likes Taira (-375) to use his superior grappling to get the best of Park (+295). Click the link above to see all of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections.