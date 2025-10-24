The Los Angeles Dodgers have a storied history of postseason success, and they begin their quest Friday for their third World Series title of this decade and ninth in franchise history.

Conversely, the Toronto Blue Jays have had a limited sample size on baseball's biggest stage but made the most of its opportunities, winning titles in each of its two appearances.

The teams square off in Game 1 of the 2025 World Series in Toronto, with first pitch from Rogers Centre set for 8 p.m. ET Friday.

The Dodgers are seeking a second consecutive World Series title in the best-of-seven series. They're already the first World Series champions to make a return appearance since the 2008-09 Philadelphia Phillies. The last franchise to win back-to-back World Series was the New York Yankees, who hit the trifecta from 1998-2000.

Coincidentally, the Blue Jays won back-to-back World Series in their only prior appearances, in 1992-93. Should they win their third, they would remain tied with the Miami Marlins as the only undefeated franchises with multiple World Series appearances.

Rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.20 ERA) is scheduled to start Game 1 for Toronto, while the Dodgers are leaning on two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (3-0, 0.86).

Los Angeles is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while Toronto is priced at +130 in the latest sportsbook odds for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

In addition to Game 1 of the World Series, we'll preview an NBA showdown and a late college football kickoff in the Mountain West Conference. The following is a snapshot of what to watch for Friday, Oct. 24. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Dodgers at Blue Jays

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Blue Jays +1.5, -130 | Expert: Under 7.5 runs (Bruce Marshall)

The SportsLine Projection model sees some slight value in the underdog Blue Jays winning outright but prefers taking the insurance run for added value and laying the modest price to do so. Its 10,000-game simulation suggests Toronto will keep this a one-score game about 63% of the time, a stark contrast to the implied sportsbook odds of around 56%.

SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (+2940 on MLB picks this season) locked in a strong play on the Under 7.5 runs. He envisions both starters giving their clubs and points out the postseason acumen of Snell, who has an ERA of 0.86 in the playoffs. Marshall also cites the somewhat erratic nature of the Los Angeles offense, figuring into an equation where he projects Game 1 as a low-scoring affair.

More MLB best bets

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Timberwolves at Lakers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 225.5 points

In this Western Conference playoff rematch, in which the Timberwolves knocked out the favored Lakers, the model has a slight lean on the home underdog Lakers. But its stronger play comes in a top-rated selection on the Under 225.5 points, as the model envisions a modest offensive output relative to the posted total.

The model's 10,000-game simulation projects a final score of 111-109 in Minnesota's favor. Although this score would only send the game Under by five points, the model's data suggests the game stays Under about 60% of the time, a stark contrast to the sportsbook implied odds of about 52%.

College football best bets today, where to watch

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Reno | TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 50.5 points

This matchup features perennial Mountain West front-runner Boise State taking on a Nevada team that hoped to see positive returns under second-year coach Jeff Choate but instead has been continually plagued by an inability to finish close games and put together strong efforts in consecutive weeks.

The high-powered Broncos (5-2, 3-0) were challenged for a while last week against UNLV before creating separation in the second half and rolling to a 56-31 victory. Meanwhile, Nevada (1-6, 0-3) put together a respectable effort but again came up short as a two-touchdown underdog against New Mexico, falling 24-22 for its fifth consecutive defeat.

This is a potentially tricky contest for handicapping, as convention wisdom suggests the Broncos, who are three-touchdown favorites, could be a candidate for a sleepy performance against a Wolf Pack club that should play with a sense of desperation to salvage some respectability and perhaps the employment status of its coach. However, the last time Nevada had such an opportunity, it was routed 44-10 by upstart San Diego State in Reno two weeks ago.

The SportsLine Projection model evidently sees this dilemma and offers just a moderate lean on the underdog with a projection of a final score that lands close to the posted number. However, it likes the Over 50.5 points with the Broncos leading the way and the Wolf Pack doing just enough to clip the total. Its 39-19 final score prediction sends the game past the total with room to spare, and its 10,000-game simulation sees the Over hitting about 63% of the time.