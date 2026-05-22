Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Game 3 of Thunder vs. Spurs, Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, more

In what is shaping up to be one of the most memorable NBA playoff series in recent memory, the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. from the Frost Bank Center.

Thus far, the series has featured plenty of drama behind a showcase of two of the game's superstars amid a backdrop of key role players for both clubs. However, availability of some key players on both sides will play a role in determining which club prevails Friday night and takes command of the series with a 2-1 lead.

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In Game 1, Victor Wembanyama gave the signature performance in his emerging trajectory as a generational talent behind 41 points and 24 rebounds in a 122-115 double overtime victory in Oklahoma City. In doing so, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the youngest player in NBA history to record 40-plus points and 20-plus rebounds in an NBA playoff game. But in Game 2, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who just won his second consecutive MVP award, notched 30 points and the Thunder grinded out a 122-113 victory to square the series.

However, the physical nature of the series already has taken a toll on both teams. Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, who had 24 points in Game 1, left Game 2 with an adductor strain. He and guard De'Aaron Fox, who has missed the first two games because of an ankle sprain, are listed as questionable for Game 3. Jalen Williams, who is the Thunder's second-leading scorer, reaggravated a lingering hamstring injury and also is questionable for Friday night's game.

San Antonio is a -1.5-point betting favorite and the Over/Under for total points scored is 217.5 in the latest NBA odds for Spurs vs. Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

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In addition to this NBA matchup, we'll take a look at Game 2 of Avalanche vs. Golden Knights in the NHL playoffs and a late MLB contest. Here are the games to watch for Friday, May 22. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Thunder at Spurs

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Thunder ML +110

This spread breaks the Thunder's 33-game playoff streak as a betting favorite, the third-longest such run in the NBA postseason since 1990. As such, the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in the reigning champions behind a rare plus-money price to win outright. The model's 10,000-game simulation projects a final score of 112-109 in Oklahoma City's favor, suggesting the model believes the wrong team is favored.

The model projects a Thunder victory about 57% of the time, a value window when contrasted to the implied sportsbook odds of about 48%. The model also offers a slight lean toward the Over 217.5 points, but its strongest position is backing Oklahoma City outright.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Avalanche

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Golden Knights +168

The surging Golden Knights rolled to a 4-2 road victory in Game 1 on Wednesday night in Denver for their third consecutive playoff victory and the upper hand in what is expected to be a tightly contested Western Conference Final.

Although conventional logic suggests the Avalanche will give an inspired effort in order to avoid a disastrous 2-0 deficit, the SportsLine Projection Model still sees the thick favorite price on Colorado as a bit too steep. The model likes the Golden Knights to win outright about 43% of the time, providing value against the implied sportsbook odds of about 38%.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

White Sox at Giants

Time: 10:15 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: David Martin Over 4.5 strikeouts

The SportsLine Projection Model has a slight lean on the Giants -105, who were just swept 3-0 in a road series at Arizona, to open this weekend series against the White Sox. However, SportsLine expert Prop Bey Guy has zeroed in a position behind Chicago starter Davis Martin (6-1, 1.61 ERA), who is squaring off against San Francisco's Trevor McDonald (2-0, 2.37).

The SportsLine analyst says "it's tough to ignore" Martin's torrid start to the season, which includes at least seven strikeouts in each of his past five outings. As such, he is backing the Over 4.5 strikeout props for Martin in this matchup and is willing to lay the moderate price.