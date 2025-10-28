The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers worked some serious overtime Monday night, but they will clock back in Tuesday on short rest for Game 4 of the 2025 World Series. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium.

Freddie Freeman made history by hitting a walkoff home run in the World Series in back-to-back seasons. The Dodgers slugger led off the bottom of the 18th inning Monday -- 6 hours and 49 minutes into the game! -- with a drive to deep center field to give Los Angeles a 6-5 victory and 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Freeman also hit a grand slam to provide a walk-off victory in Game 1 of the World Series last year against the New York Yankees.

The 18 innings played tied a World Series record, and the Dodgers were also involved in that other World Series marathon seven years ago against the Boston Red Sox. Max Muncy, who remains clad in Dodger blue, won that contest with a walkoff homer in the 18th inning. No word on whether sportsbooks are taking bets on which Dodger will hit a walkoff 18th-inning home run in World Series 2032.

Now, the Dodgers are just two wins away from securing consecutive World Series titles, and they are -500 favorites in the sportsbook odds to do so. The futures odds on the 2025 World Series dropped to -110 on both sides after Toronto pulled off an 11-4 Game 1 victory.

Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 2.25 ERA), who homered twice Monday and reached base a record nine times, is scheduled to take the mound for the Dodgers, opposed by Shane Bieber (1-0, 4.38) of the Blue Jays.

Los Angeles is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Toronto is priced at +175 in the latest MLB World Series odds for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

In addition to the World Series Game 4 matchup, we'll look at top NBA and NHL matchups as well. All times Eastern.

World Series best bets today, where to watch

Blue Jays at Dodgers

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Blue Jays +175 | Expert: Over 8 runs (Bruce Marshall)

The model sees some serious value on the underdog Blue Jays, predicting outright victory by the road underdog about 45% of the time. This stands in stark contrast to the implied sportsbook odds of around 35%. The model's 10,000-game simulation forecasts an average score of 4.5-4.3 in favor of Los Angeles, a number that also suggests a lean to Over the posted total.

SportsLine MLB expert Bruce Marshall (+2613 on MLB this season) is backing the Over as his top play in Game 4 of the World Series. The veteran analyst notes that fatigued bullpens due to Monday's 18-inning contest could impact the quality of the pitching in the later innings. He also notes that both clubs have shown periodic offensive bursts, and one such surge from either side could push this game Over the total.

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Warriors +108 ML

The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Warriors as the clear choice in this early-season matchup of Western Conference foes. In fact, the model suggests passing on taking the 2.5 points and instead backing the Warriors to win outright for a plus-money payout. The model's 10,000-game simulation has Golden State winning outright 56% of the time, a value position compared to the implied sportsbook odds of about 48%. The model also predicts a final score of 118-116 in Golden State's favor.

More NBA best bets

NHL: Kings at Sharks

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: San Jose | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Sharks +1.5, -140

The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Sharks, who return home after winning two of three on their recent road trip, doing enough to keep this one respectable and finds its top play in taking the Sharks on the puck line for a modest price. The Kings are wrapping up a five-game road trip and have won three of their previous four. The model's 10,000-game simulation predicts an average final score of 2.9-2.8 in favor of Los Angeles, and it sees the Sharks covering the +1.5 goals a whopping 74% of the time. This provides a value window against the implied sportsbook odds of around 58%.