The Seattle Mariners host the Detroit Tigers on Friday night in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.

The Tigers stayed alive with a 9-3 home victory in Game 4 and now send 2024 Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA) to the mound to square off against Seattle's George Kirby (10-8, 4.21) in Friday's decisive showdown. However, Skubal is 0-2 with a 4.58 ERA in three starts against Seattle this year including the postseason, while Kirby is 2-4 with a 6.89 ERA in seven career starts against Detroit.

The Tigers are coming off an offensive outburst in which they scored a postseason high nine runs on 13 hits, while Seattle was held to five combined runs in its first two home games of the series that were split 1-1.

Road teams are 22-18 all time in winner-take-all division series games, and the Tigers are razor-thin favorites in this one. Detroit is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100), while the Mariners are priced at +105. The over/under for total runs scored is 6.

In addition to the monster MLB contest, we'll preview Game 4 of the WNBA Finals and a CFB showdown between Rutgers and Washington. The following is what to watch for Friday, Oct. 10.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Tigers at Mariners

Time: 8:08 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: FOX

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mariners +105 | Expert: Mariners +118 (Jeff Hochman)

The SportsLine Projection model and SportsLine's top MLB experts are in lockstep with finding value the slight home underdog Mariners. The model's 10,00-game simulation sees Seattle prevailing in Game 5 around 60% of the time, a whopping contrast to the implied sportsbook odds of around 51%.

Meanwhile, SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman got the best of the early number and locked in Mariners +118 as his top play on SportsLine. Hochman has hit his last eight MLB picks on SportsLine for a profit of +700 to his followers. He cites Seattle's success against Skubal and its 100-62 home record over the past two seasons as the primary reason he sees massive value in the Mariners on Friday night.

More MLB best bets

WNBA: Aces at Mercury

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Aces team total Over 83.5

Las Vegas took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 90-88 Game 3 victory over the homestanding Mercury behind MVP A'Ja Wilson, who hit a 15-foot contested jumper in the final seconds to provide the winning margin. Wilson finished with a game-high 34 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

In Friday's elimination Game 4, the Aces are 2-point favorites with an over/under of 163.5 in the latest WNBA sportsbook odds.

SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai are passing on an ATS selection but backing the Las Vegas team total Over 83.5 points. They note the Aces have cleared this number in every game of the WNBA Finals by at least 5.5 points and the Mercury seemingly have no answers on the defensive end.

CFB: Rutgers at Washington

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: FS1

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Under 60.5 points

The Huskies (4-1) overcame a 20-point deficit last week to top Maryland 24-20, while Rutgers (3-2) is reeling following back-to-back losses to Iowa and Minnesota in which it squandered fourth-quarter leads. The teams meet Friday night for a primetime battle in Seattle.

SportsLine's Matt Severance (+676 last 28 CFB picks) says he's staying away from the point spread in this Big Ten showdown but is offering a play on Under 60.5 points.

Severance notes he believes a Washington defense that hasn't yielded more than 24 points in a game this season will slow down a Rutgers offense that has performed above expectations thus far. He also anticipates the wet conditions in Seattle are likely to inhibit both offensive units a bit.