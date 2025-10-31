Just a few short days ago, one of the most memorable World Series games in recent memory appeared to be the catalyst of a coronation for the Los Angeles Dodgers' third championship this decade. Now, they are 27 outs away from being remembered for one of the biggest collapses on the game's biggest stage, or the Blue Jays for one of the most epic comebacks, depending on which lens you prefer.

Regardless, Toronto takes a commanding 3-2 lead into Friday's Game 6 of the 2025 World Series before what is sure to be an electric crowd at Rogers Centre. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET.

On Monday night, Dodgers star Freddie Freeman ended an 18-inning marathon with a walk-off home run that provided a 6-5 victory, and World Series odds on the Dodgers soared to -500, more than double the opening price of -225. Now, the Blue Jays, who were +400 after Monday night, are -230 to win the title, while the Dodgers are at +190.

The Dodgers are favored in Friday's elimination Game 6. This is in large part because starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1, 1.57 ERA postseason) led them to their most dominant win in the series, throwing a complete game and allowing just four hits and one run in a 5-1 victory in Game 2. He will be opposed by Kevin Gausman, who is 2-2 with a 2.55 ERA in the postseason.

Los Angeles is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100), while Toronto fetches is +120 in the latest sportsbook odds for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in Game 6 of the 2025 World Series. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

In addition to Game 6 of the World Series, we'll preview an NBA showdown and an NHL contest. The following is a snapshot of what to watch for Friday, Oct. 31. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Dodgers at Blue Jays

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 runs | Expert: Blue Jays +128 (Bruce Marshall)

The SportsLine Projection model offers a slight lean toward the underdog Blue Jays, but its top play for Game 6 lies in Over 7.5 runs. Its 10,000-game simulation is projecting an average final score of 4.5-4.4 in Toronto's favor. The projection of nearly 9 total runs sends this Over with room to spare, or about 61% of the time, compared to the implied sportsbook odds of 52%.

SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (+2945 on MLB picks this season) is backing the Blue Jays to wrap up the World Series title. His main reasoning is that he believes the surging Toronto offense, which has scored 6 runs in each of the past two games, will keep the offense flowing well enough to get past the offense-challenge Dodgers, who have mustered just 3 total runs across the past two contests.

More MLB best bets

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Portland | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 238.5 points | Expert: Blazers +4.5 (Bruce Marshall)

In this Western Conference matchup to kick off the NBA Cup, the model envisions these up-tempo teams blowing past what is already a massive total of 238.5 points. Even so, the model sees these teams filling up the basket at a rapid enough pace to score a combined average of 243 points, sending this contest Over the total about 55% of the time.

SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (+290 on NBA picks this season) is backing the underdog Blazers as he believes the Nuggets could be in for a flat spot following a three-game winning streak, and he notes the addition of veteran guard Jrue Holiday has been an underrated boost for Portland.

NHL best bets today, where to watch

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Anaheim | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6.5 goals

The Red Wings have seen their past three games clear this total, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees this trend regressing against a Ducks club that is on a 3-1 stretch and has held its opponents to 9 total goals in those victories. The model's 10,000-game simulation sees an average of 5.7 goals scored in this matchup, resulting in an Under about 56% of the time. The sportsbook implied odds sit at about 52%.