There are 11 NFL preseason contests kicking off on Saturday, Aug. 16, as the regular season inches even closer. The action starts this afternoon with five 1 p.m. ET kicks up until the nightcap at 9:30 p.m. ET between the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos.

So which notable players are we expected to see on Saturday?

No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty was a major talking point this past week after a disappointing debut in which he turned three carries into negative-one yards against the Seattle Seahawks. The Las Vegas Raiders rookie tailback gets a chance to make a statement today when the Raiders face the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward made some nice throws on Friday, and now it's the other first-round rookie quarterback's turn to show off his skills. Jaxson Dart will make his home debut when the New York Giants play the New York Jets at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The other contests being televised on NFL Network today are the Cleveland Browns squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET and the Cardinals battling the Broncos at 9:30 p.m. ET. Rookie signal-caller Shedeur Sanders shined in his Browns debut last week, but will not play against the Eagles today after suffering an oblique injury in Wednesday's practice.

In addition to the 11-game NFL preseason card, the Saturday sports calendar also includes a 15-game MLB slate and a massive WNBA battle between two of the top teams. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Aug. 16. All times Eastern. If you're looking for an NFL promo, new users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, good for over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly.

NFL best bets today, where to watch

New York Jets at New York Giants

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: New Jersey | TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- | Expert: Jets 1Q money line +115 (R.J. White)

The Jets won their first preseason game outright as 3-point underdogs to the Green Bay Packers last weekend. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White, who is 59-30 (+2533) over his last 89 picks in Giants games, is taking the Jets to outscore the Giants in the first quarter at plus money on Saturday. White says that he fully expects "the Jets to get the first-string offense in this game, as Justin Fields needs as many snaps as possible in Tanner Engstrand's system to get ready for the regular season." After the Jets' starting offense looked sharp against the Packers last week, White expects that momentum to carry over.

More NFL best bets:

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx

Time: 2 p.m. | Location: Minnesota | TV: CBS | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- | Experts: Lynx -2 (Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai)

The Liberty defeated the Lynx in five games in the 2024 WNBA Championship, but Minnesota has had the advantage when these two foes have played in 2025. The Lynx have won both meetings against the Liberty this campaign, including an 83-71 road victory in their last matchup despite not having WNBA MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier. Collier is doubtful once again with an ankle injury, but WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai are still backing the Lynx, as one of their "favorite edges this season has been betting on teams with a star player out, as sportsbooks adjust the line too far to account for the absence."

More WNBA best bets

MLB best bets today, where to watch

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: St. Louis | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (watch now, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Model pick: Yankees/Cardinals Over 7.5 runs (-115)

The Yankees beat the Cardinals 4-3 on Friday and now lead the Cleveland Guardians by 1.5 games for the third and final American League Wild Card spot. In the second game of this series, each team is trotting out a starter with double-digit wins, as New York's Max Fried (12-5, 2.94 ERA) takes on St. Louis' Sonny Gray (11-5, 4.06 ERA). This total has dropped from 8 to 7.5, but the SportsLine Projection Model has Over 7.5 runs hitting in 67.1% of simulations to earn a "B" grade. You can back this Over at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

More MLB best bets

UFC best bets today, where to watch

UFC 319

Time: 10 p.m. (main card) | Location: Chicago | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- | Expert: Karine Silva (-205) to defeat Dione Barbosa (Daniel Vithlani)

There is a massive headliner in tonight's UFC 319, with middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis fighting against unbeaten and third-ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev for the title belt. One of SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani's top plays, though, is on the early prelims card, where he's backing Karine Silva (-205) to win vs. Dione Barbosa. Vithlani explains that "Silva is coming off her first UFC loss to veteran striker Viviane Araujo in her last fight and learned some lessons against an experienced opponent. This is a matchup Silva can bounce back in by using her pressure striking to set up her physical grappling."

More UFC best bets