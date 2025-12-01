One season after finishing 4-13 and in last place in the AFC East, the New England Patriots are 10-2, have won nine straight games and, with a win in the Monday Night Football game over the lowly New York Giants, would own the best record in the NFL.

What in the name of Mosi Tatupu is going on in Foxborough?

The two most obvious reasons for the turnaround are coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye. Vrabel, who's in his first year as Patriots coach, has overhauled the culture and establish himself as the clear favorite to win the NFL Coach of the Year award. Maye, who's in just his second season in the league, entered Week 13 leading the NFL in completion percentage and passing yards and is right behind the Rams' Matthew Stafford in the race to win the MVP.

Meanwhile, the Giants (2-10) are on the other end of the NFL spectrum. They have lost six in a row, and only the Titans (1-11) have a worse record in the league. New York already fired its coach, Brian Daboll, and defensive coordinator, Shane Bowen. The team will be playing its third game under interim coach Mike Kafka and first under coordinator Charlie Bullen.

However, there is one positive development for the Giants entering Monday night. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is set to start after missing the past two games while in concussion protocol. He has accounted for 17 touchdowns (10 passing and seven rushing) while throwing just three interceptions this season.

New England is a 7.5-point favorite over New York on Monday night.

While Patriots vs. Giants is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes a nine-game NBA slate and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Dec. 1. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Giants at Patriots

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Foxborough, Mass. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Giants +289 | Expert: Giants +7.5 (R.J. White)

The Patriots will play on Monday with a makeshift offensive line. Left tackle Will Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson will both miss the game due to injury. And while New England has won nine straight games, it hasn't exactly been blowing out opponents. Six of the team's 10 wins this season have been by six points or fewer. White also notes Maye completed just 62.9% of his passes last week against a bad Bengals defense. "The Giants went blow-for-blow with the Lions, and I can't see a repeat of their late defensive meltdown with the Patriots' downgraded O-line," White says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, gives New York a 30% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Giants money line (+289).

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Bulls at Magic

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Orlando | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 240.5 | Expert: Coby White Under 26.5 Total Points + Assists -118 (Alex Selesnick)

Here's a stat for you. Since Paolo Banchero went to the sidelines with a groin injury eight games ago, the Orlando Magic have been one of the most efficient teams in the NBA on both ends of the floor. Over the last eight games, the Magic rank sixth in offensive efficiency (121.1 points per 100 possessions), ninth in defensive efficiency (110.7) and, most importantly, third in net rating (10.4). They are 6-2 over those eight games. Meanwhile, the Bulls have lost nine of 12 after a 6-1 start to the season. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 61.7% chance the teams combine for 240 points or fewer and gives a "B" grade to Under 240.5 points. Meanwhile, Selesnick notes Coby White is averaging a career-high in both points and assists per game since returning to Chicago's lineup. "As a result, this is an inflated line and a natural spot to fade the streaky guard in what would certainly qualify as a difficult matchup," he says.

Suns at Lakers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 234.5

The Los Angeles Lakers have won seven in a row—the second longest winning streak in the league—but none of those opponents is even close to .500. As a matter of fact, the Bucks (9-12) are the only one of L.A.'s last seven victims that are even better than 6-13. On Monday, the competition steps up considerably against the Phoenix Suns (12-9), who have played good basketball even after trading away Kevin Durant to the Rockets. Monday's game features two of the top 12 offensive teams in the NBA; the Lakers rank fifth in offensive efficiency (115.8), while the Suns are 12th (115.8). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 61.2% chance the teams score more than 234 points and assigns a rare "A" grade to Over 234.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Temple at Villanova

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: Villanova, Pa. | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Villanova -12.5

The Villanova Wildcats (5-1) will look to extend their five-game winning streak when they host the rival Temple Owls (4-3) in a Philadelphia Big Five matchup at Finneran Pavilion. Monday's winner will advance to the championship game of the Big Five Classic on Saturday against Penn. Despite multiple players shuffling in and out of the starting lineup because of injuries, the Wildcats have been solid offensively this season, ranking 42nd in adjusted efficiency (118.2). They have a positive matchup against a Temple defense that ranks 296th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency (112.8). The SportsLine Projection Model says Villanova has a 67% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to Wildcats -12.5.

Looking ahead

College basketball: No. 15 Florida at No. 4 Duke

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday | Location: Durham, N.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Duke -8.5

Duke Blue Devils fans better enjoy Cameron Boozer while they can. The son of Carlos Boozer and projected 2026 lottery pick has been unstoppable recently. Over the last five games, he is averaging 25.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game while shooting an absurd 64.9% from the field. On Tuesday, he will face arguably his toughest test so far this season. The Florida Gators (5-2) rank 10th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency (94.4). The SportsLine Projection Model says Duke has a 60% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to Blue Devils -8.5.