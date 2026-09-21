The Los Angeles Rams have had 10 days to recover from their season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, a 27-7 setback in which star offseason acquisition Myles Garrett was ineffective due to an injured knee that he had surgically repaired last week and landed him on injured reserve. Fellow pass-rushing virtuoso Aaron Donald is expected to make his season debut in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, but the Rams could be without wide receiver Puka Nacua because of a hip injury.

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Nacua is questionable and expected to be a game-time decision when the Rams (0-1) host the New York Giants (1-0) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The 25-year-old wideout, who led the NFL last season with 129 receptions, hauled in five passes for 74 yards in Los Angeles' Week 1 loss to San Francisco.

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Donald is attempting a comeback after going into retirement following the 2023 season. The 35-year-old defensive end, who has registered 111 sacks in 154 career games, likely will receive limited playing time against the Giants.

New York began its 2026 campaign with a 28-20 home triumph over the Dallas Cowboys as Jaxson Dart completed 23-of-29 pass attempts for 230 yards and three touchdowns. A pair of those scoring passes went to tight end Isaiah Likely, who was making his debut with the club after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens under new Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

Including two playoff meetings, the Rams are 30-17 against the Giants in the all-time series and have won the last four matchups. New York hasn't defeated Los Angeles since 2016, when it posted a 17-10 victory on the road to extend its winning streak in the series to seven games.

There are only three games on Monday's MLB schedule as the league begins the final week of the regular season. One is the opener of a three-game series between a pair of American League East rivals as the Toronto Blue Jays (77-79) take on the Baltimore Orioles (75-81) at 6:35 p.m. ET at Camden Yards. The reigning AL champions Blue Jays, who have lost four of their last six contests, hope to keep alive their slim playoff hopes as they are three games behind the Chicago White Sox for the third wild card with six remaining. Baltimore has yet to be officially eliminated, but after a three-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, it trails Chicago by five games with six to play.

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The Detroit Tigers (73-83) kick off their season-ending six-game homestand with the opener of their three-game set against the Washington Nationals (73-83) at 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park. Detroit has lost four of its last five contests, while Washington has won six of eight.

The San Francisco Giants (64-92) also close out the year with six games at home, beginning with the first of three against the Minnesota Twins (73-83) at 9:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. San Francisco has gone 2-9 over its last 11 overall contests and Minnesota has won only six of its past 17 outings.

The Rams are 6.5-point favorites against the Giants on Monday Night Football in the latest consensus NFL betting odds. The Orioles are -111 money line betting favorites against the Blue Jays in the latest consensus MLB betting odds and the Tigers are -136 betting favorites over the Nationals. The Twins are -122 favorites to beat the Giants at sports betting apps.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Sept. 21. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Giants at Rams

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rams -6.5 (-116) | Expert: Tyler Higbee Over 1.5 receptions (-102, R.J. White)

The Rams have won the last four meetings between the teams, with three of those victories coming by eight or more points. Los Angeles was the highest-scoring club in the NFL last season, averaging 30.5 points, and its potent offense was limited to just seven in its 2026 opener. The Giants were 26th in the league in points allowed last year (25.8) and gave up 20 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Rams will break out on Monday Night Football and win by at least seven points as they cover the spread in 52% of its simulations. Los Angeles' Tyler Higbee appeared in only 10 games last season but averaged 2.5 receptions. The 33-year-old tight end made two catches in the team's season opener, and SportsLine expert R.J. White likes him to at least match that total on Monday night, especially if Nacua doesn't play.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Blue Jays at Orioles

Time: 6:35 p.m. | Location: Baltimore | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5 (-105)

The Blue Jays are 29th in the majors in scoring with 629 runs, but when they meet the Orioles, there is no shortage of offense. The American League East rivals have met 10 times this season and have combined for nine or more runs in each of their last nine matchups, including three at Toronto less than two weeks ago. Blue Jays rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage, who is coming off the injured list, allowed six runs over 5 2/3 innings in his most recent start against the Orioles, while Baltimore righty Shane Baz yielded five across 5 2/3 frames the last time he faced Toronto. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a shortage of runs in Monday's series opener as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 54% of the time.

Nationals at Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8.5 (-113) | Expert: Tigers ML (-133, Adam Thompson)

The Nationals are 10 games under .500, but they're third in the majors in scoring with 798 runs. Even though the Tigers have scored just once in four of their last five contests, they are fifth in the AL with 697 runs. Both starters - Washington left-hander DJ Herz and Detroit righty River Ryan - will be making their first major-league appearance since 2024. The SportsLine Projection Model sees that as an indication that runs will be plentiful, as the Over hits in more than 62% of its simulations. Since Herz is making his first start in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery, SportsLine expert Adam Thompson (39-19, +1579 on his last 58 MLB picks) is backing the Tigers to win the series opener.

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Twins at Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Giants +1.5 (-166) | Expert: Twins ML (-115, Angelo Magliocca)

Although the Giants are 28 games under .500, they have played much better at home than on the road this season as they have gone 36-39 at Oracle Park. The Twins were victorious at Angel Stadium on Sunday but are just 33-45 on the road and haven't won back-to-back away games since Aug. 6-7. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Giants at least keeping it close in the series opener as its simulations have them covering the run line 74% of the time and has given the pick an "A" grade. Minnesota righty Zebby Matthews is winless in three starts this month but allowed only two hits over six scoreless innings of a no-decision against the New York Yankees last time out. SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca (19-10, +370 on his last 29 MLB picks) feels the 26-year-old will have another strong outing against the Giants and the Twins will post the victory.

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