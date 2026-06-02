Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Game 1, MLB, more

The Stanley Cup Final and the NBA Finals share an eerily familiar look.

Two teams collide playing at their best at the right time. The Vegas Golden Knights enter having knocked off the team with the best regular season record who was overwhelmingly favored to lift the trophy entering the playoffs. The Carolina Hurricanes are riding a heater not seen before in the league's postseason history.

That'll be the backdrop when the puck drops in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday between the Golden Knights and the Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Vegas is coming off an impressive sweep of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche in the Western Conference Final and has won six in a row. Meanwhile, Carolina has won 12 of 13 games in these playoffs and are the only team to enter the Stanley Cup Final with one loss or fewer in the postseason since all four rounds went to a best-of-seven series in 1987.

The Hurricanes are -154 favorites to win the series, with the Golden Knights a +128 underdog.

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While Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, June 2. All times Eastern.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Hurricanes

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Raleigh, N.C. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Golden Knights +131 | Expert: Hurricanes -150 (Matt Severance)

The Carolina defense has been suffocating during the playoffs. The Hurricanes are allowing just 1.62 goals per game this postseason, which is the seventh-fewest in Stanley Cup Playoff history (minimum 10 games). They also have killed off 92.5% of penalties this postseason, which is tied for the fourth-best since tracking began in 1978 (minimum 10 games). Severance notes the home team has won nine straight Game 1s in this round, excluding the pandemic-affected season of 2020. "If it gets to OT, I'll feel pretty good considering the Hurricanes are 5-0 in OT playoff games this year," he told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, disagrees. It says Vegas wins 48% of the time and assigns a "B" grade to Golden Knights money line (+131).

MLB best bets, where to watch

Padres at Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Padres +113

San Diego and Philadelphia begin a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Though the Padres have lost six of seven, they arguably have the edge in starting pitching with Randy Vasquez (5-3, 3.28 ERA) facing the Phillies' Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.72), who has a 6.98 ERA over his last four starts. The SportsLine Projection Model says San Diego wins 47% of the time and gives a "C" grade to Padres money line (+113).

Tigers at Rays

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Tampa Bay | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rays -140 | Expert: Rays -142 (Matt Severance)

Tampa Bay and Detroit play the middle game of their three-game series, one night after the Tigers' 10-9 victory on Monday. The good news for the Rays was that Detroit needed to use its high-leverage relievers to scratch out that victory. On Tuesday, the Tigers are scheduled to start Jack Flaherty (0-7, 5.81 ERA), who has lost five straight starts. Detroit is 2-10 this season when he takes the mound. Severance notes the Tigers are 6-14 this season against lefties, and Tampa Bay is set to start southpaw Steven Matz. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees with Severance. It says the Rays have a 63% chance to win and assigns a "C" grade to Tampa Bay money line (-140).

Giants at Brewers

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Brewers -254 | Expert: Brewers -180 (Matt Severance)

Milwaukee opened at -180 but now sits as a much shorter favorite. Lefty Kyle Harrison (6-1, 1.57) takes the mound for the Brewers and is in the midst of an All-Star season. Severance notes Harrison once was a highly touted prospect in the San Francisco organization before being traded to the Red Sox last year. "Harrison should be getting more talk for the NL Cy Young and surely will be fired up to face his former organization for the first time," Severance told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says Milwaukee has a 72% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Brewers money line (-254).

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Looking ahead

Knicks at Spurs

Time: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday | Location: San Antonio | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Knicks +4.5 | Expert: Knicks +5.5 (Larry Hartstein)

New York won two of the three meetings against San Antonio during the regular season, including the NBA Cup Final, and now the Knicks are on a heater unlike any team in NBA history. Their +262 point differential during their 11-game winning streak is the largest by any team in any 11-game span in league history, regular season included. In addition, their 53.3% field goal percentage over that span is the best since the 1987 Lakers. Hartstein notes New York, unlike injury-riddled Oklahoma City, can run its offense through multiple players. "I'm expecting Game 1 to come down to the wire, so I took the points. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Knicks have a 51% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to New York +4.5.

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