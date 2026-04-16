Add another name to the stellar MLB rookie class of 2026.

Cleveland Guardians lefty starter Parker Messick has entered the discussion of top first-year players after a strong start to the season. A second-round pick out of Florida State four years ago, Messick is 2-0 with a 0.51 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17⅔ innings. He is coming off 6⅔ scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory over the Braves last Saturday.

He currently has the sixth-shortest odds at DraftKings in the American League Rookie of the Year race, at +1500. Teammate Chase DeLauter is the +210 favorite.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old Messick is set to take the mound at Progressive Field in Cleveland against the Baltimore Orioles, who enter the series having dropped back-to-back games to the Diamondbacks. Shane Baz (0-1, 4.50 ERA) will get the ball for the Orioles and is looking for his first win of the season. In his last start, he took the loss after giving up three runs on nine hits in five innings against the Giants on Friday.

The Guardians are -124 favorites against the Orioles, who are +104 on the money line.

Fans interested in MLB futures betting can check out the latest DraftKings promo code.

While Cleveland vs. Baltimore is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes nine other MLB matchups and a six-game NHL schedule on the final day of the regular season. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, April 16. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Orioles at Guardians

Time: 6:10 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Orioles +104 | Expert: Chase DeLauter to Hit a Home Run +470 (Jeff Hochman)

Even though DeLauter hasn't hit a home run since April 3, the weather forecast provides favorable long-ball conditions -- 63 degrees with winds at 14 mph. Hochman also notes that Baz has a 1.4 home runs per nine innings rate in a park that favors left-handed power. "The mathematical edge is significant," he says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says Baltimore has a 47.0% chance to win and assigns a C grade to the Orioles money line (+104).

Rockies at Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Astros -172

Though Juan Mejia (0-2, 5.40) is set to open for the Rockies, Chase Dollander (1-1, 4.61) will get the bulk of the innings, according to manager Warren Schaeffer. Dollander has been lit up by the Astros in his two career appearances, both last season, giving up seven runs on 10 hits and six walks in 8⅔ innings. On Thursday, he will face a Houston club that ranks second in all of baseball in OPS (.799) and runs (105) and has won the first two games of the series against Colorado. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Astros have a 69.0% chance to win and gives a C grade to the Houston money line (-172).

Mariners at Padres

Time: 8:40 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Padres +101

The San Diego Padres will look to stay hot when they close out a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. The Padres are on a seven-game winning streak, the longest in the majors. They have won the first two games of the series against the Mariners, 4-1 and 7-6. On Thursday, they will hand the ball to Walker Buehler (0-1, 4.97 ERA), who is coming off his best start of the season -- six innings of shutout ball on three hits while striking out four and walking none in a no-decision against the Rockies. The SportsLine Projection Model gives San Diego a 55.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the Padres money line (+101).

NHL best bets, where to watch

Blues at Mammoth

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Sal Lake City, Utah | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Mammoth +105

On the final day of the NHL regular season, the Utah Mammoth will look to enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs on a high note when they host the lottery-bound St. Louis Blues at the Delta Center. The Mammoth, who will face the Golden Knights in the first round, feature a deep cast of goal scorers. Six players, led by Dylan Guenther (40) have scored at least 20 goals this season. Only the Hurricanes (seven) have more 20-goal scorers than Utah. In addition, Mammoth center Clayton Keller has a history of playing well against his hometown team, with 15 goals and 26 assists in 35 career games against the Blues. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 49.0% chance Utah wins and gives a C grade to the Mammoth money line (+105).

Kraken at Avalanche

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Avalanche -182

The NHL's final game of the regular season features the Presidents' Trophy winners. The Colorado Avalanche are aguably the team to beat entering the Stanley Cup playoffs, after leading the league with 119 points and a +97 goal differential, which is light years ahead of the second best team, the Lightning (+59). On Thursday, they will face a Seattle Kraken club that was eliminated from playoff contention long ago and is just 2-7-1 over its last 10 games. The SportsLine Projection Model says Colorado has a 79.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the Avalanche money line (-182).