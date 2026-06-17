Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Guardians vs. Brewers, World Cup soccer and more

The Cleveland Guardians have had difficulty scoring this season as they are 27th in the major leagues with 290 runs. Facing an opponent that is among the best in runs allowed is not ideal for them.

Cleveland (39-34) hopes to give ace Gavin Williams some support on Wednesday as it takes on the host Milwaukee Brewers (44-26) at 7:40 p.m. ET in the middle contest of a three-game series at American Family Field. The Guardians' offensive struggles continued in the opener as they managed just four hits in a 2-1 setback, their seventh loss in 10 contests.

The defeat marked the fourth time in five games that Cleveland was limited to fewer than four runs. The club has failed to produce more than three runs in 37 of its 73 overall contests this year and nine of its last 12 on the road.

Milwaukee, which has won seven of its last 10 games, is fourth in the majors with 259 runs allowed. The Brewers also are among the top scoring teams as they rank third with 372 runs. Last season, they were limited to two runs over five innings by Williams, who has given up fewer than four in four of his last five starts.

Six other games are on Wednesday evening's MLB schedule, one of which has the Pittsburgh Pirates (37-37) visiting the Athletics (36-37) at 9:40 p.m. ET for the rubber game of their three-game set at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif. The Athletics rolled to an 11-2 victory in the opener, their fifth win in six contests, but the Pirates answered with a 6-5 triumph on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the three-game series between the Baltimore Orioles (34-40) and Seattle Mariners (38-36) at T-Mobile Park continues at 9:40 p.m. ET with the middle contest. The Mariners prevailed 3-1 in the opener for their second victory in six outings, with the loss being the third in a row for the Orioles.

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A pair of 2026 World Cup matches take place Wednesday evening, including a Group K clash between Uzbekistan and Colombia at 10 p.m. ET at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The Colombians reached the Round of 16 in their last World Cup appearance in 2018, while the Uzbeks are making their debut in the tournament.

The Brewers are -125 favorites on the money line against the Guardians in the latest consensus MLB odds, while the Pirates are -126 favorites over the Athletics. The Mariners are -131 favorites versus the Orioles and Colombia is a massive -273 favorite against Uzbekistan.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, June 17. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Guardians at Brewers

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Brewers ML (-125)

The Guardians' scoring issues have prevented them from recording victories of late, as they've lost seven of their last 10 games. The club even struggled offensively in two of its three wins during that stretch, producing just three runs in each of its triumphs over the Detroit Tigers last weekend. Milwaukee managed only two runs in the series opener but still came away with the win, its third in four outings. In those three victories, the club allowed a total of one run. The SportsLine Projection Model expects another triumph as the Brewers win Wednesday's contest in 73% of its simulations.

Pirates at Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: West Sacramento, Calif. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Athletics +1.5 (-150)

The Pirates lost eight of 10 games before rallying for a 6-5 victory on Tuesday. Each of the team's last three wins were by just one run. The Athletics won five of six prior to Tuesday's setback, and Pittsburgh right-hander Braxton Ashcraft was tagged for six runs over five innings by the Atlanta Braves in his last outing on the road. The club is 6-3 over its last nine contests, with two of the losses coming by a single run. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Athletics will at least keep the game close Wednesday as its simulations have them covering the run line 65% of the time.

Orioles at Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 (-110) | Expert: Kyle Bradish Under 16.5 outs recorded (-121, PropBetGuy)

The Orioles have scored a total of six runs during their current three-game losing streak while allowing 17. Prior to the skid, they crossed the plate seven times in three consecutive contests -- all victories. Seattle lost four of five games before its 3-1 triumph in Tuesday's series opener, surrendering at least seven runs in each defeat while scoring 10 in the lone win. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe there will be a shortage of runs Wednesday as the Over hits in almost 62% of its simulations. Baltimore's Kyle Bradish has posted a 6.18 ERA on the road this season and hasn't worked more than 5 1/3 innings in any of the six away starts. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (8-4, +310 on his last 12 MLB player prop picks) believes that streak will continue in Seattle.

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World Cup 2026 best bets, where to watch

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Mexico City | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Under 2.5 (-110, Brad Thomas)

Uzbekistan enter the World Cup having scored a total of one goal over their last three matches and failed to tally in three of their past five. Meanwhile, Colombia converted at least twice in each of their last two contests but were limited to one goal in both of their previous two outings. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas (8-0, +762.5 on his last eight World Cup picks) is backing the Under as he realizes Colombia are strong and Uzbekistan are underrated defensively, and he knows the Colombian squad doesn't play a brand of game built around blowing out the opposiition.

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