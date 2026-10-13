The Cleveland Guardians scored more than twice as many runs in Game 1 of the 2026 American League Championship Series than they did in their entire three-game series at Tropicana Field during the regular season. If they continue the pace they've been on during their current four-game winning streak on Tuesday, the Guardians will be halfway toward their first World Series appearance in 10 years.

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Cleveland looks to remain undefeated on the road this postseason when it visits Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. to face the Tampa Bay Rays at 8 p.m. ET in Game 2 of the 2026 ALCS. The Guardians overcame an early two-run deficit in the series opener, scoring seven times over the final four innings to post a 7-3 victory.

Nathaniel Lowe and Jo Adell each had two RBI while Chase DeLauter and Patrick Bailey belted solo homers for the Guardians, who produced a total of three runs while being on the wrong side of a three-game sweep at Tropicana Field in July. After scoring only three times while losing the first two games of its AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland has recorded seven or more runs in three of its last four contests.

The Rays, who allowed just five runs while sweeping the New York Yankees in their Division Series, attempt to even the ALCS behind Freddy Peralta. The 30-year-old Dominican right-hander worked 4 2/3 innings in Game 2 of the ALDS, permitting one run and three hits while settling for a no-decision. Peralta is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA in four career games -- three starts -- against the Guardians but did not face them during the 2026 season.

Cleveland counters with left-hander Parker Messick, who went 0-1 in two turns versus Tampa Bay this year despite allowing only two runs and nine hits while registering 15 strikeouts over 13 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old rookie made two of his seven overall starts last year against the Rays, winning both while giving up a total of one run across 13 frames. Messick has yet to work five innings this postseason, however, as he surrendered four runs over 6 2/3 frames while going 0-1 in two outings versus the White Sox in the ALDS.

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The Frozen Frenzy also takes place Tuesday as all 32 NHL teams are in action. One of the 16 games on the schedule has the Montreal Canadiens (2-2-1) hosting the Atlantic Division-rival Buffalo Sabres (3-3-0) at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre. Buffalo will have revenge on its mind as its first playoff appearance in 15 years ended this past May with a seven-game loss to Montreal in the second round.

Another matchup on the slate occurs in Canada's capital, at Canadian Tire Centre, where the St. Louis Blues (2-2-1) visit Canadian Tire Centre to face off against the Ottawa Senators (5-1-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Blues are coming off a 5-3 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday that halted their three-game skid, while the Senators are seeking their fourth consecutive win a day after having defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-1.

Week 7 of the 2026 college football season kicks off Tuesday with a pair of games, including a Conference USA showdown between the FIU Panthers (3-2, 1-0) and Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-2, 2-0) at 8 p.m. ET at AmFirst Stadium. Jacksonville State, which is aiming for its fourth straight victory, won the first three meetings of the all-time series before FIU posted a 27-21 triumph at home last year.

The Rays are -135 favorites against the Guardians in the latest consensus MLB betting odds. The Canadiens are -157 sports betting favorites versus the Sabres, the Blues are -114 money line betting favorites over the Senators and Jacksonville State is a 3-point spread betting favorite against FIU.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Oct. 13. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Guardians at Rays

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rays ML (-135) | Expert: Guardians ML (+115, Micah Roberts)

The Rays haven't lost consecutive home games in nearly two months, when they dropped the finale of a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 2 and the first three of a four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles from Aug. 14-16. Tampa Bay also has been victorious in each of Freddy Peralta's last seven starts, including Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. The SportsLine Projection Model sees that streak continuing as the Rays win Game 2 of the AL Championship Series in 57% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts (42-33-3, +1182 on his last 78 MLB picks) disagrees, however, as he believes rookie left-hander Parker Messick, who is 2-1 with a 1.03 ERA in four career starts against Tampa Bay, will help lead the Guardians to their fifth consecutive victory.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Sabres at Canadiens

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: Montreal | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Sabres ML (+131) | Expert: Canadiens ML (-155, Matt Severance)

The Sabres and Canadiens split their two meetings at the Bell Centre during the 2025-26 regular season before Buffalo won two of three there in their second-round playoff series. Montreal lost its first two home games this campaign before edging the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, but that was a 1-0 victory that came via shootout. The Sabres are hitting the road for the first time since a 6-3 loss at Columbus in their season opener, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes them emerge victorious as its simulations have them winning 56% of the time. But SportsLine expert Matt Severance (7-3, +565 on his last 10 NHL money-line picks) is backing the Canadiens to skate to victory as they have had two days off while the Sabres played the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Blues at Senators

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Ottawa | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 5.5 (-122) | Expert: Blues ML (+110, Todd Fuhrman)

Neither team has been lighting it up offensively this season, as the Senators are tied for 12th in the NHL with 19 goals and the Blues share 20th place with 14 tallies. However, Ottawa scored four times in its victory over the New Jersey Devils on Monday and St. Louis produced a season-high five goals in its victory against Columbus last time out. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think the clubs will struggle to convert on Tuesday as the Over hits in more than 56% of its simulations. The Blues have won their last three meetings with the Senators, and SportsLine expert Todd Fuhrman (5-0, +576 on his last five NHL picks) likes them to make it four in a row since Ottawa will be playing for the third time in four days.

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College football best bets, where to watch

FIU at Jacksonville State

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Jacksonville, Ala. | TV: ESPNU | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 43.5 (-112) | Expert: Jacksonville State ML (-142, Matt Severance)

While the Panthers are the lowest-scoring team in Conference USA with 94 points in five games, they've put up 20 or more in each of their three wins this season -- including both of their last two contests. The Gamecocks are second in the conference with 164 points and have scored at least 23 in five straight outings. FIU and Jacksonville State met each of the last three years and combined for 48 or more points in all three clashes. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks another high-scoring battle will occur Tuesday as its simulations have the Over hitting more than 66% of the time, and it has assigned an 'A' grade to the pick. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (19-9, +357.5 on his last 28 college football picks) is backing the Gamecocks to post their fourth consecutive victory as they are 3-0 at home this season and have gone 12-1 in weekday conference games over the last three years.