The Cleveland Guardians look to extend their winning streak and continue their late surge toward a postseason berth when they visit the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Cleveland (79-71) edged Detroit (85-66) in extra innings Tuesday for its season high-tying fifth consecutive victory and 10th in 11 games.

With the triumph, the Guardians pulled within 5.5 games of the division-leading Tigers with a game in hand. Cleveland, which has 12 regular-season contests remaining, also drew closer in the wild card standings as it is just 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox (82-69) for the third and final spot.

Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.16 ERA) takes the mound for the Guardians in search of his sixth win in seven decisions. The 26-year-old right-hander has allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 starts and worked six scoreless frames against Detroit in a no-decision on July 6.

Williams will be opposed by Jack Flaherty (8-13, 4.69), who is coming off a victory over the New York Yankees in which he tossed five scoreless innings. However, the 29-year-old righty took the loss against Cleveland on May 22 after giving up three runs over 6.2 frames.

Detroit is a -146 betting favorite (wager $146 to win $100), while Cleveland is priced at +122 (wager $100 to win $122) in the latest MLB betting odds for Tigers vs. Guardians.

In addition to the Guardians-Tigersmatchup, there are nine other games on the MLB evening schedule and a pair of first-round playoff contests on the WNBA slate.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Sept. 17. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Guardians at Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Guardians +1.5 (-176)

The Tigers have struggled of late, going 7-13 over their last 20 games after having won nine of 10 from Aug. 13-23. They have dropped four of their last five contests and fell to 1-4 against the Guardians at home with Tuesday's 7-5 setback. Cleveland's lone defeat over its past 11 games was a one-run decision, and the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model sees the club keeping it close on Wednesday as it has the Guardians covering the run line in 63% of its simulations.

Yankees at Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis, Minn. | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 9 (-116)

These teams engaged in a slugfest on Tuesday, combining to go Over this number over the first 2.5 innings of New York's 10-9 triumph. The Yankees lead MLB in runs scored (784) and have had five of their last eight games reach double figures. Meanwhile, Minnesota has been involved in a plethora of high-scoring affairs of late, as 17 of its 25 contests since Aug. 21 have had 10 or more total runs scored. The ITL model believes Wednesday's pitching matchup (New York's Luis Gil against Minnesota's Taj Bradley) calls for another offensive battle as it has the Over hitting in almost 56% of its simulations.

Phillies at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Phillies +1.5 (-175)

Even though the Phillies (91-61) already have clinched their second straight National League East title, they're still gunning for the No. 1 seed in the senior circuit as they are only 1.5 games behind Milwaukee (92-59) and end the regular season with a six-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and Twins. The Brewers end with a much tougher schedule as they play three-game road series versus the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres before finishing the campaign with three at home against the Cincinnati Reds. The Phillies have won 11 of their last 13 contests, including the first two of this three-game set versus the Dodgers (84-67), who are just two games ahead of the Padres (82-69) for first place in the NL West. The SportsLine ITL team's model believes Philadelphia will at least keep the series finale close, as its simulations have the club covering the run line 66% of the time.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Mercury at Liberty

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Experts: Mercury +2.5

The defending champion Liberty needed overtime to post a 76-69 victory in the opener of this best-of-three first-round series. Natasha Cloud led all players with 23 points and Breanna Stewart added 18 for New York before exiting with a sprained knee. Stewart hopes to play in Game 2 but is listed as questionable, which has SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai thinking Phoenix will keep things close and possibly win to bring the series back to its home court for a decisive third game.

Lynx at Valkyries

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Jose, Cal. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Valkyries +10.5

The Lynx showed why they were the best team in the WNBA during the regular season as they dominated the Valkyries 101-72 at home in the series opener. Napheesa Collier scored a game-high 20 points, and Natisha Hiedeman recorded 18 off the bench for Minnesota, which swept the four-game regular-season series between the teams. The win was Minnesota's third against Golden State in nine days, with the last two coming by a combined 48 points. However, SportsLine's Max Meyer believes the line for Game 2 is too high and likes the fact that the Valkyries are 15-6-1 against the spread at home this year, including two meetings with the Lynx.