The Oklahoma City Thunder began their four-game road trip with three consecutive losses but salvaged the finale by defeating the Sacramento Kings by 22 points. The Thunder (9-5) now return to the comforts of home, where they have yet to be beaten in the 2026-27 NBA season, as they face the Atlanta Hawks (8-6) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paycom Center.

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Oklahoma City cruised to a 125-103 victory at Sacramento on Sunday behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who eclipsed the 30-point plateau for the third straight game with 37 on 13-of-20 shooting. The two-time NBA MVP is second in the league with a 30.9-point average and has produced at least 30 in six of his eight outings this month.

The Thunder improved to 4-5 on the road with the triumph but have been perfect at home, winning all five of their contests. Dating back to last season, the club has won 17 of its last 18 regular-season games at Paycom Center, with the only loss in that span coming in the 2025-26 finale in which many starters were rested.

Atlanta is wrapping up a three-game road trip that began with an overtime loss against the Chicago Bulls and continued with Sunday's 113-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. CJ McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 20 points apiece for the Hawks, who are 5-3 away from home. McCollum suffered a strained calf in the win, however, and is expected to miss at least four weeks.

Alexander-Walker is Atlanta's leading scorer at 21.4 points per game and has poured in at least 20 in six of his last seven contests. The Hawks hope for another strong performance from the 28-year-old guard as they've lost their last four meetings with the Thunder.

The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites over the Hawks in the latest consensus NBA betting odds.

In addition to Hawks vs. Thunder, there are many other sports betting options on Wednesday, including 11 more NBA contests, a three-game NHL schedule, a pair of MAC college football matchups and a heavy men's college basketball slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps for Wednesday, Nov. 18. All times Eastern.

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NBA best bets, where to watch

Hawks at Thunder

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Thunder -6.5 (-107) | Expert: Isaiah Hartenstein Over 3.5 assists (-120, Mike Barner)

Each of Oklahoma City's five home wins this season were by at least seven points, with three coming by double figures. The Thunder's last outing at Paycom Center was a 39-point triumph over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 7. The Hawks have lost only three times on the road, but each defeat was by eight or more points. The SportsLine Projection Model sees another double-digit home win for the Thunder as they cover the point spread betting line of -6.5 in 63% of its simulations, and it has assigned an 'A' grade to the pick. Oklahoma City's Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 3.7 assists this season and recorded at least four in seven consecutive outings before notching only two against the Kings. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner feels that was because the 28-year-old center played only 18 minutes and likes him to rack up at least four on Wednesday as part of his prop betting picks.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Canadiens at Devils

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Newark, N.J. | TV: ESPN+

SportsLine picks -- Model: Canadiens ML (+140) | Expert: Connor Brown Over 1.5 shots on goal (-110, Angelo Magliocca)

The Canadiens have lost three of their last four games (1-2-1) and scored just one goal in each of the setbacks. They now face a New Jersey team that has won 11 of their past 13 contests and a goaltender in Connor Hellebuyck who has posted a 2.25 goals-against average and .915 save percentage while winning all seven of his starts since being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Devils will be rusty since they've been idle since Saturday as its simulations have the Canadiens posting the victory 60% of the time. New Jersey forward Connor Brown is averaging 1.3 shots this season but has registered two in three of his last four outings, and since he's playing on the team's top power-play unit, SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca thinks he'll unleash at least a pair against Montreal.

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College football best bets, where to watch

Central Michigan at Buffalo

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Buffalo | TV: ESPNU | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 46.5 (-107) | Expert: Buffalo -2.5 (-111, Sia Nejad)

Defense has been an afterthought of late when the Chippewas and Bulls square off, as 50 or more points have been scored in each of their last six meetings. Central Michigan has produced at least 27 points in each of its last three games while Buffalo has put up 23 or more in each contest during its current five-game winning streak. The SportsLine Projection Model expects another high-scoring affair Wednesday as the Over hits in 70% of its simulations, and it has given the pick an 'A' grade. After losing their first MAC game this season, the Bulls have won five straight, all by three or more points. Four of the victories were by at least seven points, and SportsLine expert Sia Nejad likes Buffalo to cover the spread in Wednesday's showdown.

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College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 11 Kansas vs. West Virginia

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 150 (-110) | Expert: West Virginia +9.5 (-112, Matt Severance)

The Jayhawks and Mountaineers both sport a 4-0 record as they enter their matchup in the semifinals of the 2026 Players Era 8 tournament. Kansas is tied for 23rd in the nation in scoring with an average of 93.8 points, but West Virginia has yet to allow more than 70 this season. All four of the Mountaineers' games this season have finished with 146 total points or fewer, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe their clash with the Jayhawks will be an offensive one as its simulations have the Under hitting more than 74% of the time. Kansas has blown out each of its opponents thus far in 2026-27, but SportsLine expert Matt Severance (6-2, +206 on his last eight college basketball picks) expects West Virginia to keep this showdown between the Big 12 rivals close and cover the spread.