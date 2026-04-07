The slumping Toronto Raptors have been playoff spectators for three consecutive seasons and four of the last five. They have less than one week to straighten things out and put an end to that drought.

Toronto (43-35) continues its quest for a postseason berth when it hosts the Miami Heat (41-37) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors, who have lost three of their last four contests, are in a tight race for the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Eastern Conference as they are a half game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic with one game in hand.

Three of Toronto's final four 2025-26 regular season contests are at home, where it has won five of its last six. The Raptors are 2-0 against the Heat this campaign, but both victories came on the road.

Miami also is in the mix for the No. 6 seed in the East as it trails the Raptors by two games with four remaining - two of which take place in Toronto over the next three days. The Heat have won two of their last three contests after having lost seven of eight.

Nine other games are on Tuesday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Hornets (43-36) and host Boston Celtics (53-25) at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Both teams are finishing the regular season strong, with Charlotte winning four straight and nine of its last 11 games as it aims for a postseason berth and Boston going 10-2 over its past 12 contests to tighten its grip on second place in the East.

A full 15-game MLB slate is on tap, with 12 contests taking place in the evening. One of those has the Boston Red Sox (2-8) continuing their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (8-2) at 6:45 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. The Red Sox opened the set Monday with an 8-6 setback as they fell to 1-3 on their six-game homestand.

The NHL returns from a light schedule on Monday with 11 games, one of which is an Atlantic Division showdown at Canadian Tire Centre between the Tampa Bay Lightning (48-23-6) and Ottawa Senators (40-27-10) at 7 p.m. ET. The Lightning are tied with Buffalo for first place in the division after Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres and the Senators have a one-point lead over the New York Islanders for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, with three other teams within three points of them.

The Raptors are 1.5-point favorites against the Heat in the latest consensus NBA odds while the Celtics are 4.5-point favorites over the Hornets. The Red Sox are -155 favorites on the money line against the Brewers and the Senators are -131 favorites over the Lightning.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, April 7. All times Eastern

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NBA best bets, where to watch

Heat at Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Raptors ML (-119)

Toronto is seeking its first postseason berth since 2021-22 and plays three of its final four games at home, including two against the Heat in a three-day span. The Raptors lost three of their four meetings with Miami last season but won each of their first two encounters with the Heat this campaign - both of which were on the road. Toronto posted a 10-point victory over Miami on Dec. 15 and defeated the Heat by 21 points just eight days later. The Raptors have won five of their last six home games, while Miami has lost four of five on the road. The SportsLine Projection Model sees both trends continuing as the Raptors win Tuesday's showdown in 62% of its simulations.

Hornets at Celtics

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 220.5 (-114) | Expert: LaMelo Ball Under 32.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (-111, PropBetGuy)

These teams combined fewer than 215 points in their first two meetings this season. The Hornets are 12th in the NBA in scoring with an average of 116.5 points but have scored at least 117 in every contest of their current four-game winning streak. Boston has followed a similar pattern as it has produced 115 or more points in three consecutive games - all victories - despite ranking 21st in the league with a 114.6-point average. Therefore, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think Tuesday's clash will be low-scoring as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 59% of the time. Hornets guard LaMelo Ball collected 35 points, eight assists and three rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday but SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (168-135, +1264 on his last 303 NBA player prop picks) feels the 24-year-old won't come close to that combined total in Boston.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Brewers at Red Sox

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7 (-101) | Expert: Garrett Crochet Under 18.5 outs recorded (-152, PropBetGuy)

The winning team has eclipsed this number in four of the Brewers' last five games - three of which they were victorious. Each of Boston's last two contests were 8-6 losses, including Monday's series opener. Even though Milwaukee right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has allowed only three runs in 11 innings over his first two starts this season, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think runs will be at a premium Tuesday as the Over hits in almost 69% of its simulations. Boston left-hander Garrett Crochet has yet to work more than six innings this year, and SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (5-1, +381 on his last six MLB player prop picks) believes that trend will continue in cold weather against a Brewers team that makes opposing pitchers throw a lot of pitches.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Lightning at Senators

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Ottawa | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6.5 (-106) | Expert: Senators ML (-125, Matt Severance)

Both teams are among the top 10 in scoring in the NHL, with the Lightning ranking third with 275 goals and the Senators tied for eighth with 255. Ottawa combined with the Carolina Hurricanes for nine tallies on Sunday, and Tampa Bay will be playing its second game in two nights as it dropped a 4-2 decision to the Sabres on Monday in the opener of its four-game road trip. The SportsLine Projection Model feels these Atlantic Division rivals will have little trouble lighting the lamp as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 59% of the time. The Lightning defeated the Senators at home less than two weeks ago, but SportsLine expert Matt Severance (42-27, +832 on his last 69 NHL money line picks) likes Ottawa to return the favor as it continues its quest for a playoff berth.

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