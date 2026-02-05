The Charlotte Hornets hardly resemble the team that lost seven consecutive games back in November, as they are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. It's their longest such stretch since a seven-game run in 2015-16, and they are three away from matching the franchise record of 10 straight victories set during the 1997-98 season.

Charlotte (23-28) seeks its first eight-game winning streak since 1999-00 when it visits the Toyota Center to face the Houston Rockets (31-18) at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Hornets, who haven't lost since dropping a 94-87 decision to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 21, have won by an average of 13.85 points and recorded three double-digit triumphs during their current run - including two by 27 or more points.

The Hornets have lost four of their last five meetings with the Rockets, but they've won three of their last five contests in Houston. The Rockets won eight of 10 games before suffering a rare home loss on Wednesday, a 114-93 setback against the Boston Celtics that dropped them to 17-5 on their own court this season.

Seven other games are on Thursday's NBA schedule, with one being a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers (29-21) and Los Angeles Lakers (30-19) at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers return home from a 5-3 road trip to battle a 76ers squad that has won five consecutive contests, including the first two of its five-game trek. The clubs met in Philadelphia in December, with the Lakers posting a 112-108 victory.

The NHL has seven games on tap before it takes a 19-day break for the 2026 Winter Olympics, one of which pits the Ottawa Senators (27-22-7) against the host Philadelphia Flyers (25-20-10) at 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Senators have won the last four meetings between the clubs, including a pair of one-goal decisions earlier this season.

Another hectic night of college basketball includes an American Athletic Conference showdown between Memphis (10-11) and UAB (14-8) at 9 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. The Blazers have lost four consecutive home games, while the Tigers enter with a three-game road losing streak.

The Rockets are 3.5-point favorites against the Hornets in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Lakers are 4.5-point favorites over the 76ers. The Senators are -137 on the money line against the Flyers and UAB is a 1.5-point favorite against Memphis.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, Feb. 5. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Hornets at Rockets

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 216.5 (-107) | Expert: Brandon Miller Over 20.5 Points (-114 Alex Selesnick)

Five of the contests during the Hornets' seven-game winning streak went Over the projected total for Thursday's matchup. Only two of the Rockets' last seven games have finished with a combined total of more than 216 points, but two of them have been in their last three outings. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the points will flow at the Toyota Center as the Over hits in almost 63% of its simulations. SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick likes Brandon Miller to bounce back from a 16-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans last time out as the Charlotte forward scored 21 or more points in nine of his previous 10 contests.

76ers at Lakers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Model: 76ers +149 | Expert: VJ Edgecombe Over 13.5 Points (-110, Larry Hartstein)

The 76ers have won five consecutive games and done so in impressive fashion, recording four of the victories by double digits. They now face a Lakers club that concluded its lengthy road trip with a 125-109 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets but lost two of its three previous contests, both by 10 or more points. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a blowout in Thursday's matchup but thinks the 76ers will extend their winning streak as its simulations have them winning 51% of the time. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (7-0, +713 on his last seven NBA player prop picks) feels Philadelphia rookie VJ Edgecombe, who scored 15 points in his first meeting with the Lakers this season, will have another productive game after dropping 25 against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Senators at Flyers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Model: Senators -137 | Expert: Flyers +1 (-152, Matt Severance)

The Senators matched their season high with four consecutive victories before dropping a 4-3 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Ottawa has the chance to complete a sweep of the season series after edging the Flyers 2-1 at home on Oct. 23 and 3-2 in overtime at Philadelphia just over two weeks later. The Flyers have won only three of their last 14 games (3-8-3), and the SportsLine Projection Model sees another loss in their immediate future as the Senators win in 57% of simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (+357 on his last 54 NHL picks) is backing the Flyers on the puck line as he feels they're coming off their best performance in a while and will do whatever necessary to avoid being swept by Ottawa.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Memphis at UAB

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Birmingham, Ala. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Model: UAB -134 | Expert: UAB -1.5 (-110, Larry Hartstein)

Despite their current slide at home, the Blazers are 6-6 on their own court and have won seven of the last 11 overall games. The Tigers have been heading in the opposite direction as they've lost three of their last four contests. The SportsLine Projection Model sees both trends continuing as its simulations have UAB winning 66% of the time. Even though the Tigers won all three meetings between the schools last season, SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (8-2-1, +575 on his last 11 college basketball spread picks involving Memphis) agrees and likes the Blazers to cover the spread as Memphis is just 1-6 on the road this campaign and dealing with injuries to some key players.