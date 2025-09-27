It doesn't get much better than this for a college football slate. There are four different battles between top 25 teams throughout the day, including a top 10 matchup in one of the best environments in the sport.

At 12 p.m. ET on FOX, No. 21 USC hits the road to face No. 23 Illinois. Illinois was ranked No. 9 just last week before the Illini were demolished 63-10 by current No. 11 Indiana. The Trojans are 6.5-point road favorites for this contest, and they've won their first two Big Ten games this season by at least 14 points.

No. 13 Ole Miss hosts No. 4 LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, as the Tigers look for another big victory after knocking off Clemson and Florida already this season. The Rebels are laying 2.5 points at home, while former Heisman frontrunner Garrett Nussmeier looks to improve his stock for the award, with the LSU quarterback tied for fifth at +1400 odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Then at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 3 Penn State has its "White Out" home game and will host No. 6 Oregon on NBC. This is the first time either of these national title contenders will face a ranked team so far this campaign, and it'll be a rematch of last season's Big Ten conference championship that the Ducks prevailed in by a 45-37 score. Oregon signal-caller Dante Moore is second in Heisman odds at +900 heading into today's slate, only behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza at +700.

The other monster matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET is No. 17 Alabama taking on No. 5 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. These two SEC foes had an instant classic last season, with Alabama emerging with a 41-34 victory despite Georgia rallying all the way back after trailing 28-0 to start the game.

In addition to a big Week 5 of college football, the Saturday sports slate also includes the final Saturday slate of the MLB regular season, the Ryder Cup and a UFC Fight Night card from Australia. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Sept. 27. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

No. 1 Ohio State at Washington

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: CBS/Paramount+

SportsLine picks -- Model: Washington money line +260 | Expert: Washington +10.5 (Thomas Casale)

It's not too often that you'll see a single-digit spread featuring the No. 1 team and an unranked opponent—in fact, the last time it happened was back in 2012 when No. 1 Notre Dame closed -4.5 against an unranked USC squad. But that's the case here, as Washington was bet down from +10.5 to +8.5 at DraftKings. SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale likes getting the points with the Huskies, saying, "I think this is a tricky game for Ohio State with the Buckeyes playing their first road game of the season. Washington is a team I was high on entering the season." The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model shows value on Washington to pull off the outright upset, with Huskies +260 hitting in 37% of simulations to bring value at these odds.

No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: University Park, PA | TV: NBC

SportsLine picks -- Model: Oregon +3.5 | Expert: Penn State money line -150 (Thomas Casale)

Penn State has a dismal 4-20 record against top 10 opponents under James Franklin, but the Nittany Lions have a great chance to make a statement behind a raucous home crowd with No. 6 Oregon coming into town. We have a SportsLine college football expert and the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model backing opposite teams in this massive showdown. Casale is rolling with the favorite, saying, "I love this spot for Penn State at home coming off a bye. Oregon QB Dante Moore will be making his first start in a hostile environment against one of CFB's top defenses." But the model has Oregon +3.5 cashing in 53% of simulations, with an average final score of Penn State 28, Oregon 26.

More CFB best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Reds at Brewers

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: FOX

SportsLine pick -- Model pick: Brewers money line -139

The Reds officially control their own destiny for the third and final NL Wild Card spot, as they hold the tiebreaker over the Mets with two games remaining. Cincinnati does have a tough task facing a Brewers team with the best record in baseball, but the Reds did edge the Brewers 3-1 on Friday night. Now the Reds will send out Andrew Abbott (9-7, 2.80 ERA) for Saturday's start in Milwaukee, while the Brewers counter with Robert Gasser (0-1, 6.00 ERA). The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model likes the Brewers to even up the series here, as Milwaukee wins in 63% of simulations to bring value to those -139 money line odds.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Vikings vs. Steelers

Time: 9:30 a.m., Sunday | Location: Dublin | TV: NFL Network

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 41 points | Expert: Vikings money line -142 (Larry Hartstein)

It's our first Sunday morning NFL contest of the season, with a pair of 2-1 teams in the Vikings and Steelers battling in Ireland. Even with Carson Wentz taking over under center for an injured J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings are still the 2.5-point favorite in this neutral site affair. SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein is happy to back Minnesota here, saying, "Aaron Rodgers has struggled under pressure this season, and he should see a strong pass rush from Brian Flores' defense. Rodgers is 6 of 22 with one touchdown and two interceptions when pressured." The Inside the Line team's model is rolling with the Over in this one, which comes through in 54% of simulations.