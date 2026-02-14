If you're a college basketball fan, Saturday's a good day to stay on the couch.

The weekend kicks off with a full slate of games, but Saturday's schedule is extra eventful as there are a whopping four games consisting of ranked foes on each side: No. 20 Clemson at No. 4 Duke, No. 9 Kansas at No. 5 Iowa State, No. 25 Kentucky at No. 14 Florida and No. 16 Texas Tech at No. 1 Arizona.

Additionally, while the NBA is on its All-Star Break, Saturday is a fun day on the hardwood with the skills contests occurring, such as the dunk and 3-point contests, along with the return of the Shooting Stars competition.

And if you'd rather check out what's going on over on the ice rather than the hardwood, Team USA's men's hockey team is back in action for its second game of the 2026 Winter Olympics, taking on Denmark in a preliminary round matchup starting at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Feb. 14. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets today, where to watch

NBA Skills Challenges

Time: 5 p.m. ET | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: NBA | Stream: Peacock

All-Star Weekend kicked off Friday night with the Rising Stars tournament, and on Saturday we've got the Shooting Stars contest along with the dunk and 3-point competitions.

Shooting Stars is back for the first time in 11 years. Four teams of three will have 70 seconds to score as many points as possible from seven different locations on the court. Each team has two current players along with one NBA legend, and Team Knicks, consisting of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Allan Houston, is the favorite over Team Cameron (former Duke players), Team All-Stars and Team Harper (Ron Harper and his two sons).

The 3-point contest has some big names, with two-time champ Damian Lillard and 2018 champ Devin Booker among the biggest stars in the competition. All-Stars Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell are also taking part in the exhibition. The betting favorite is a rookie, however, in Kon Knueppel. The Charlotte star is averaging nearly 19 points per game this year and is making 43.1% of his 3-point tries.

And, of course, there's the dunk contest. As has been the case for a while, no big-name superstars are taking part in the competition, but Orlando's Jase Richardson is the son of two-time dunk champ Jason Richardson. Rounding out the field are San Antonio's Carter Bryant, the Lakers' Jaxson Hayes and Miami's Keshad Johnson.

College basketball best bets today, where to watch

No. 9 Kansas at No. 5 Iowa State

Time: 1 p.m. ET | Location: Ames, Iowa | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Iowa State -7.5

Maybe the biggest game of the day on Saturday is an early one as a pair of top-10 teams clash in a Big 12 tilt. Kansas is 19-5 overall and 9-2 in conference play and has won eight in a row. Iowa State is 21-3 overall and 8-3 in Big 12 play, and the Cyclones are coming off a loss at TCU on Tuesday that snapped a five-game winning streak. As has been the case all season long, keep an eye on Darryn Peterson's status as the star Jayhawk and top NBA Draft prospect missed yet another game this week, this time against Arizona due to illness. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times, likes Iowa State at home as the Cyclones cover as 7.5-point favorites in nearly 60% of simulations.

No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 14 Florida Gators

Time: 3 p.m. ET | Location: Gainesville, Fla. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Kentucky +13.5

The two top teams in the SEC meet Saturday afternoon with the defending national champs, the Gators, hosting the Wildcats. Florida enters the weekend 18-6 overall and 9-2 in SEC play, and the Gators have won four in a row. The Wildcats are winners of three straight and are 17-7 overall and 8-3 in SEC play. This is a matchup of the two best defenses the SEC has to offer, as Kentucky ranks first in the conference at 69.5 points per game allowed while Florida is close behind at 71.0 allowed per contest. The model expects a Florida victory at home, where the Gators are 10-1, but it thinks the Wildcats will cover a wide 13.5-point spread. That occurs in 65% of model simulations.

No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 1 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | Location: Tuscon, Ariz. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Texas Tech +9.5

Arizona finally dropped a game this season, and the nation's No. 1-ranked team enters Saturday aiming to bounce back from a close loss to Kansas. The Wildcats may very well remain atop the next AP poll as they're 23-1 and 10-1 in conference play, though they face a tough matchup on Saturday with Texas Tech, which is 18-6 overall and 8-3 in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders are winners of two straight after a close loss to Kansas last week. Arizona's offense is elite, averaging 88.8 points per game, tops in the Big 12, and it is fifth in scoring defense at 67.8 points per game allowed. The Red Raiders are seventh in the conference in scoring offense (82.2 ppg) and eighth in defense (72.3 ppg). The model likes the Wildcats to recover from that setback against Kansas with a win at home, though it thinks the Red Raiders will cover as that occurs in 56% of simulations.

Winter Olympics hockey best bets today, where to watch

Team USA vs. Team Denmark

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET | Location: Italy | TV: USA Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

The Americans are back for their second matchup of the Olympics, this time against Denmark. Team USA kicked off its quest for gold with a thorough 5-1 win over Latvia on Thursday. Saturday's matchup with Denmark is Team USA's second of three preliminary games before playoff competition kicks off. Canada is the odds-on favorite to win gold once again, while the Americans offer the second-shortest odds at sportsbooks. Team USA hasn't won gold in men's hockey since the 1980 Miracle on Ice team. The Americans are 4.5-goal favorites over Team Denmark, per DraftKings odds, and the Over/Under for total goals scored is 6.5. Denmark has the longest odds in the 12-team field to win gold at +100000.