Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 4, Yankees vs. Royals and more

The Carolina Hurricanes concluded the 2025-26 NHL regular season with a four-game road trip during which they went 3-0-1. Their strong play away from home has carried into the postseason, as the club has won all five of its road contests in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Carolina attempts to remain perfect in that regard and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the 2026 Eastern Conference Final when it visits the Montreal Canadiens at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday for Game 4 at the Bell Centre. After winning twice at Ottawa in the first round and repeating the feat at Philadelphia in the second round, the Hurricanes edged the Canadiens 3-2 in overtime on Monday to maintain their unblemished road record this postseason and take a 2-1 advantage in the series.

The Hurricanes never trailed in Game 3 as defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere opened the scoring 8:24 into the contest and Taylor Hall snapped a 1-1 tie late in the first period. Montreal, which also dropped a 3-2 overtime decision in Game 2, pulled even again in the second session but suffered a second straight loss for the first time in these playoffs when Andrei Svechnikov tallied at 14:06 of OT.

Blue-liners Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson scored for the Canadiens, who have not had luck on their side at home this postseason. Montreal is 2-5 at the Bell Centre, with four of the losses being by one goal and two occurring in overtime.

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There are nine games on MLB's Wednesday evening slate, with one being the finale of the three-game series between the New York Yankees (33-22) and host Kansas City Royals (22-33) at 7:40 p.m. ET at Kauffman Stadium. The Yankees are looking to complete a sweep and extend their overall winning streak to four games after having outscored the Royals 19-4 over the first two contests in the set.

In another matchup, the Los Angeles Angels (21-34) attempt to extend their season-high winning streak to five games when they continue their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers (21-34) at Comerica Park at 6:40 p.m. ET. After sweeping a three-game home set against the Texas Rangers last weekend, the Angels handed the Tigers their 17th loss in 20 contests with a 10-6 triumph in Tuesday's opener.

The Hurricanes are -149 favorites on the money line against the Canadiens in the latest consensus NHL odds. The Yankees are -156 favorites over the Royals and the Tigers are -112 favorites against the Angels.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, May 27. All times Eastern

NHL best bets, where to watch

Hurricanes at Canadiens

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Montreal | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Hurricanes ML (-143, Todd Fuhrman)

The Canadiens have lost back-to-back games for the first time this postseason, with both setbacks coming in overtime. They haven't dropped three straight since November, when they endured an 0-4-1 slide. After sweeping through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Hurricanes were embarrassed at home 6-2 in the conference final opener. But they've regained control of the series and are a stellar 5-0 on the road in the playoffs, allowing a total of eight goals. Carolina limited Montreal to 25 shots over the last two contests, and SportsLine expert Todd Fuhrman (22-12, +1196 on his last 34 NHL picks) believes the team is asserting itself and will push the Canadiens to the brink of elimination on Wednesday.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Angels at Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Tigers ML (-112) | Expert: Jose Soriano Over 5.5 strikeouts (-114, Angelo Magliocca)

Detroit has been spiraling and enters Wednesday with a seven-game losing streak at home. But Angels right-hander Jose Soriano hasn't been the same since beginning the season with six superb starts over which he went 5-0 while allowing a total of one run - yes, one run - in 37 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old Dominican has yielded at least three runs on three occasions while going 1-3 over his last five turns. Detroit righty Casey Mize is 3-0 in five career starts against the Angels, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Tigers prevailing in this outing as they win in 61% of its simulations. Even though he's had issues of late, Soriano has recorded at least six strikeouts in four of his last five turns. SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca likes him to register six or more against the Tigers.

Yankees at Royals

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Royals +1.5 (-122) | Expert: Yankees ML (-154, Adam Thompson)

The Yankees appear to be righting the ship as they've won three straight games after having lost 10 of their previous 14. They Royals were pounded 15-1 on Tuesday and have lost 12 of their last 15 contests, but they were two outs away from victory in the series opener. Even though Kansas City left-hander Noah Cameron was tagged for at least six runs in each of his previous two career starts against New York, the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Royals keeping it close in the series finale as its simulations have them covering the run line 61% of the time. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson still feels the Yankees will complete the three-game sweep behind Gerrit Cole, who allowed two hits over six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Friday in his season debut.

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Looking Ahead

NBA: Thunder at Spurs

Time: 8:30 p.m. Thursday | Location: San Antonio | TV: NBC

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 218.5 (-105)

The Thunder (118.4 points) and Spurs (115.4) are the second and third highest scoring teams, respectively, in the NBA Playoffs. At least 231 combined points were scored in four of the first five games of the Western Conference Finals. But Oklahoma City and San Antonio produced a total of only 185 points in the last contest at the Frost Bank Center. With the Spurs fighting for their playoff lives, the SportsLine Projection Model thinks they'll play strong defensively once again as the Under hits in more than 58% of simulations.

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