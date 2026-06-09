Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 4, MLB, more

Could the 2026 Stanley Cup Final end up being the best ever?

Consider this. The three games the series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights has produced:

Three one-goal games

The most goals (25) through the first three games of a Final since 1981

The first Final ever with multigoal comeback wins by each team in the first two games

Two overtime games

One team (Carolina) erasing a four-goal, third period deficit

All that's missing is a partridge in a pear tree, but there's still time for that. At least two games remain in the Final, which resumes on Tuesday with Game 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the Golden Knights leading the series 2-1. Carolina is a slight -114 favorite over Vegas (-106) for Game 4. But the Golden Knights are -188 favorites to win the series over the Hurricanes (+155).

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While Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, June 9. All times Eastern.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Hurricanes at Golden Knights

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Golden Knights -105 | Expert: Hurricanes -103 (Jeff Hochman)

Could a change between the pipes flip the momentum in the Stanley Cup Final back to Carolina? After relieving goaltender Frederik Andersen in Game 3 with the Hurricanes down 4-0, backup Brandon Bussi stopped 18 of 19 shots before the crazy bounce off the boards in double overtime. Also, Hochman notes Carolina is 22-6-3 after a loss this season, including 2-0 in the playoffs. "Historically, teams that lose in double overtime in the Stanley Cup Final often rebound strongly in subsequent games, making them favorable betting options—a system that has proven profitable for decades," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, disagrees. It says Vegas has a 54% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Golden Knights money line.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Yankees at Guardians

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Guardians +1.5 (-143)

New York's Gerrit Cole faced Cleveland in his last start, and the Guardians' Slade Cecconi went against the Yankees in his. Cole gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings in that start, while Cecconi allowed only one run in six innings in his. That effort extended a month of solid performances for Cecconi, who has a 3.09 ERA over his last six starts. The SportsLine Projection Model says Cleveland has a 64% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to Guardians +1.5 on the run line.

Reds at Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Padres +101

Cincinnati enters the middle contest of this three-game series in a slump. The Reds have lost five in a row and have been outscored 32-15 over that time. That includes a 5-2 loss in a game started by Chase Burns, who takes the mound on Tuesday. Meanwhile, San Diego has won two of its last three games. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Padres have a 58% chance to win and assigns a strong "A" grade to San Diego money line.

Nationals at Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Nationals -105 | Expert: Nationals -104 (Thomas Casale)

Washington gets another look at San Francisco starter Adrian Houser (2-5, 5.49 ERA). The last time the Nationals saw Houser on April 18, they scored five runs on seven hits in just 5 2/3 innings in a 7-6 victory. In addition, he hasn't gotten out of the fifth inning in his last three starts. "That should allow Washington to feast on the vulnerable Giants' bullpen," Casale says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Nationals have a 53.0% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Washington money line.

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Looking ahead

Spurs at Knicks

Time: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday | Location: New York | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Knicks -2.5

We officially have a series. New York and San Antonio play Game 4 of the NBA Finals with the Knicks leading 2-1 after the Spurs' Game 3 victory on Monday night. In the second half of the game, San Antonio attempted 24 free throws to New York's eight, which prompted Knicks coach Mike Brown to address the officiating with the media after the game. But much of the Knicks' issues were self-inflicted; their 13 turnovers led to 21 points for the Spurs. The SportsLine Projection Model says New York has a 55% chance to cover in Game 4 and assigns a "C" grade to Knicks -2.5.

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