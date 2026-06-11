Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Game 5, World Cup, more

How many ways can you say "pivotal?"

Crucial? Definitely. Critical? For sure. Vital? Good enough.

Here's another synonym: Game 5 of a best-of-seven series with the teams tied at 2-2. That's the scenario when the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights resume what may be the best Stanley Cup Final ever on Thursday at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C.

The series has been historically tight. Each of the four games has been tied in the third period. This is just the third time that has occurred since the 1967-68 season. In addition, the first three games were decided by one goal and two went into overtime.

For Game 5, the Hurricanes are -162 favorites over the Golden Knights (+136). Carolina also is a -145 favorite to win the series over Vegas (+120).

While Hurricanes-Golden Knights is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes the first day of the World Cup and three primetime MLB games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, June 11. All times Eastern.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Hurricanes

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Raleigh, N.C. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Hurricanes -162

Where has the Vegas power play gone? After converting on 23.9% of their power plays through the first three rounds of the postseason, the Golden Knights are just 1-of-12 with the man advantage in the Stanley Cup Final. Both Pavel Dorofeyev and Mark Stone had four power play goals in the playoffs entering the Final, but they have combined for zero power play goals against Carolina. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, says the Hurricanes have a 60.0% chance to win and assigns a 'C' grade to the Carolina money line (-162).

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World Cup best bets, where to watch

Korea vs. Czechia

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Guadalajara, Mexico | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Korea - Draw No Bet -117 (Martin Green)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Thursday with two matches. In the second, Korea and Czechia battle in Mexico. The Koreans tore through qualifying, going unbeaten in 16 matches (11 wins and five draws) and outscoring their opponents 40-8. They'll square off against a Czechia side that will be making their first World Cup appearance since 2006 and survived penalty shootouts against Ireland and Denmark in the UEFA playoffs to get to the World Cup. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green notes that Korea have more capable goalscorers than Czechia, led by Son Heung-Min. "The midfield battle looks pretty even, and both teams have solid defenders, but South Korea has more firepower," he told SportsLine.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Dodgers at Pirates

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Dodgers -169

One night after the Pirates rallied for a 9-8 victory against the Dodgers, the two teams play the rubber game of their three-game series. Los Angeles' Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.62 ERA) looks to continue his breakout season. He is coming off a start in which he pitched six shutout innings, giving up six hits against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are 7-3 in Wrobleski's starts this season. He will square off against Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller (5-3, 4.81), who has been rocked in his last two starts, giving up 13 runs over 8 2/3 innings. The SportsLine Projection Model says Los Angeles has a 60.0% chance to win and gives a 'B' grade to the Dodgers money line (-169).

Mariners at Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: Baltimore | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Orioles +1.5 -171 | Expert: Orioles +1.5 -169 (Matt Severance)

Seattle and Baltimore close out a four-game series with the Mariners' Bryan Woo (5-4, 3.74) taking on the Orioles' Kyle Bradish (3-7, 3.89). Woo is just 1-4 with a 5.08 ERA on the road this season and is coming off one of his worst starts of the season: five runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Tigers in Detroit. SportsLine's Matt Severance notes that Bradish has a 2.38 ERA at home with four straight quality starts at Camden Yards. "As home dogs, the Orioles are an excellent 12-5 ATS," Severance says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says Baltimore has a 65.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to the Orioles run line +1.5 (-171).

Braves at White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Braves -119

The American League Central-leading White Sox (36-31)—yes, that's no misprint—look to sweep a three-game series against the team with the best record in baseball, the Braves (45-23). This is the latest in a season that Chicago has led its division since 2021. But Atlanta enters the game with the edge in starting pitching. Braves lefty Martín Pérez (4-3, 3.02) has won each of his last two starts. Meanwhile White Sox lefty Anthony Kay (5-1, 4.40) is coming off a start against the Phillies in which he gave up six runs on seven hits, including two homers, in 4 innings. The SportsLine Projection Model says Atlanta has a 54.0% chance to win and gives a C grade to the Braves money line (-119).

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