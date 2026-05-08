The Minnesota Timberwolves are undefeated on their home court in the 2026 NBA playoffs. On Friday night, they face the most critical challenge of their season at the Target Center when they host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Minneapolis.

The gritty Timberwolves managed a 1-1 split in San Antonio on the strength of their 104-102 upset in Game 1 before the Spurs evened the series with a 133-95 blowout victory in Game 2. The winner of Game 3 will take the upper hand in the series, and something has to give between one of the league's strongest road teams against an opponent that is sizzling on its home floor.

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The Timberwolves won all three games at the Target Center by double figures in their 4-2 first-round series victory against the Denver Nuggets, despite missing injured star Anthony Edwards for their 110-98 close-out win in Game 6. Their last defeat at home came against the Charlotte Hornets on April 5. Conversely, the Spurs had the league's second-best road record in the NBA (29-12) in the regular season, behind only the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (30-10) and overcame early deficits in each of their two first-round road games against Portland to win both by double figures.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Spurs in their Game 2 blowout, led by Stephon Castle with 21. San Antonio also held a 55-43 rebounding edge and shot 27-of-33 from the free-throw line, while Minnesota went 16-for-31. The Timberwolves used their lock-down defense to hold Denver to 35% or worse in two of their three first-round home victories and will need to tap into that intensity if they hope to slow down the potent Spurs.

San Antonio is a 4.5-point betting favorite and the Over/Under for total points scored is 216.5 in the latest NBA odds for Spurs vs. Timberwolves in Game 3.

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In addition to this NBA matchup, we'll take a look at an NHL playoff elimination game and a late MLB contest. Here are the games to watch for Friday, May 8. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Spurs at Timberwolves

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Timberwolves ML +170

The SportsLine Projection Model's 10,000-game simulation sees the home underdog Minnesota covering the spread about 55% of the time, with a projected score of 107-104 in San Antonio's favor, resulting in a slight lean toward the Timberwolves with the points.

However, its strongest value position lies with the Timberwolves winning outright amid the lucrative plus-money payout. The model forecasts Minnesota winning the game about 44% of the time, providing a value window versus the implied sportsbook odds of about 37%. The model also likes the player prop of Over 19.5 combined points and rebounds for veteran Minnesota center Rudy Gobert.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Ducks

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Anaheim | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Ducks -108

The prevailing sentiment among most hockey observers is that the Ducks have looked like the better team in the first two games of the series, using their edges in speed in execution to create more opportunities and shots on goal in each contest, although both the clubs have alternated 3-1 victories for a 1-1 series deadlock.

But with the Ducks returning to their home ice following their Game 2 victory, the SportsLine Projection Model sees them building on their momentum and capturing Game 3. Behind the thin pick 'em price on both sides, the model sees Anaheim winning about 58% of the time, a contrast to the implied sportsbook odds of around 52%.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Braves at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 8 runs

The Braves head into Los Angeles to kick off this three-game weekend series tied with the Yankees and Cubs for the best record in MLB at 26-12 and have veteran ace Chris Sale (6-1, 2.14 ERA) scheduled to take the mound against Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 5.23). However, Sale is just 1-2 with a 6.65 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers (23-14), who are 12-6 at Dodger Stadium this season.

The SportsLine Projection Model leans slightly toward the Braves +100 but offers a stronger position on the Over 8 runs. Its 10,000-game simulation forecasts an average of 9.5 runs in this contest, which sends this game Over the total about 57% of the time.