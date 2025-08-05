The Minnesota Lynx made WNBA history the last time they set foot on the court. Now, the league's hottest team will look to avoid a letdown when it visits the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. from Climate Pledge Arena.

The Lynx (24-5), who lost to the New York Liberty in last year's WNBA Finals, have won six of seven to extend their first-place lead to 6.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Mercury (17-11). The Storm, who have lost two straight, sit in third place (16-13), eight games behind the Lynx.

Minnesota is coming off a 111-58 drubbing of the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, setting the WNBA record for largest margin of victory in a road game and easily covering the 5.5-point spread. However, MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds, suffered an ankle injury late in the blowout and is expected to be sidelined for at least a couple weeks.

Kayla McBride (14.8 ppg) and Courtney Williams (13.8 ppg) are candidates to pick up the slack in the absence of Collier. The team could also see the debut of veteran DiJonai Carrington (10.4), whom they acquired in a Sunday trade with the Dallas Wings.

The Storm have lost back-to-back games by six combined points and will be motivated to avoid a three-game winless streak on their current homestand before heading back out on the road. Nneka Ogwumike (18.0 ppg) leads four Seattle players averaging in double figures.

The teams have split the season series thus far, with each winning on their home floor. The Storm posted a 94-84 home victory June 11. Seattle is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 156.5 in the latest WNBA sportsbook odds for Lynx vs. Storm.

In addition to the five-game WNBA card, the sporting landscape Tuesday also features a 15-game MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Tuesday, August 5. All times Eastern.

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Lynx at Storm

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: FanDuel Sports Network, WNBA app | Stream: Fubo (watch now, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Storm -2.5

WNBA expert Max Meyer says he believes the inconsistent Storm haven't always played to their talent level, but he anticipates an inspired performance Tuesday night. He notes Seattle has stepped up against top-tier competition. The Storm are 2-0 against the Liberty this season and gave the previously undefeated Lynx their first loss of the season in Seattle.

More WNBA best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Rays at Angels

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Anaheim | TV: FanDuel Sports Network, MLB Extra Innings | Stream: Fubo (watch now, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model pick: (Rays +106) | Expert pick: Angels (-125)

The SportsLine Projection Model sees value on the underdog. Its 10,000-game simulation projects Tampa Bay winning about 54% of the time, providing an advantage versus the implied sportsbook odds of around 48%. It has also generated a projected final score of 4.8-4.3 in favor of the Rays.

However, SportsLine MLB expert Zack Cimini (47-33, +1365 in last 80 LAA selections) likes the relatively modest price on the Angels. He notes they have won three out of the four matchups against the Rays and should have success against Ryan Pepiot, who allowed seven runs to the New York Yankees in his last outing.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Time: 2 p.m. Thursday | Location: Memphis| TV: Golf Channel | Stream: Fubo (watch now, save $20!)

SportsLine expert picks -- SportsLine golf analyst Mike McClure's leaderboard

The FedEx Cup Playoffs tee off Thursday with the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, has backed up his historic 2024 season with another stunning campaign, winning two major titles while remaining atop the rankings. He has four PGA Tour wins overall this year, and he is the favorite (+280) in the sportsbook betting odds for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds. Other notable contenders include Xander Schauffele at +1600, Justin Thomas (+2200), Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) and Ludvig Aberg (+2800).

SportsLine golf analyst Mike McClure's model has nailed 16 majors entering the weekend and is up over $8,500 on best bets since the June 2020 PGA restart. Click the link above to see his projected leaderboard for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.