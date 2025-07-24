A clash between WNBA teams that have struggled to maintain consistent traction highlights the three-game WNBA card Thursday when the Las Vegas Aces visit the Indiana Fever. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Aces (12-11), who have won two of the past three WNBA titles, have won three straight games to move above the .500 mark for the first time since mid-June. They are coming off an 87-72 home victory over the Atlanta Dream.

The mercurial but talent-rich Fever (12-12) are looking to snap a two-game skid to get back on the right side of the .500 threshold following a three-game winning streak. Of course, an ongoing injury concern for star Caitlin Clark has been an obstacle. Clark will miss her third consecutive game, and 12th overall on the season, while dealing with a persistent groin injury.

The Fever held a four-point edge at halftime Tuesday against the defending champion New York Liberty before letting the game slip away in the fourth quarter. The Liberty prevailed 98-84 behind a 29-17 mark in the fourth quarter.

The Fever's poor defense was a major contributor as it allowed New York to shoot 51.6% from the field. Conversely, the Aces' lock-down defense allowed just 38.5% shooting in their win over Atlanta.

The teams have split the season series thus far, with both managing dominant wins on their home floors. The Fever won 81-54 on July 3 to snap a 16-game run of futility against the Aces.

In addition to the WNBA card, the sporting landscape Thursday also features a modest five-game MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Thursday, July 24. All times Eastern.

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Aces at Fever

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: Amazon

SportsLine picks -- Expert (Fever +2)

SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai say they believe the absence of Clark has caused too steep of an adjustment in the point spread and they like the Fever to cover as a home underdog. They also believe the Fever are a better defensive team than the box scores showed in its consecutive losses to the Liberty in which New York shot better than 50% from the field in both games.

More WNBA best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Mariners at Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. | Location: Anaheim | TV: MLB Network

SportsLine picks -- Model pick Mariners (+126 ML) | Expert prop (Yusei Kikuchi Over 6.5 Total Pitcher Strikeouts +114)

The SportsLine Projection Model loves the value on the underdog Mariners despite a market move toward the Angels in what opened as a near pick 'em in sportsbook odds. The model's 10,000-game simulation sees the Mariners winning around 57% of the time, a major value against the sportsbook-implied odds of around 44%.

In the player prop market, MLB expert Matt Snyder (+454 in last 22 MLB prop selections) likes Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.13 ERA) to clip his posted total of 6.5 strikeouts for a lucrative plus-money payout. Snyder notes Kikuchi has been strong at home this season, posting a 1.98 ERA, and he notes the Mariners have a high strikeout rate against lefties.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder

Time: 3 p.m. Saturday | Location: Abu Dhabi | TV: ABC

SportsLine expert picks -- Kyle Marley's top UFC Fight Night selections

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces a critical test Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night when he takes on surging contender Reinder de Ridder in the main event.

The No. 5-ranked Whittaker has won two of his past three but is coming off a first-round submission loss to rugged grappler Khamzat Chimaev, who earned a title shot against champion Dricus Du Plessis with the victory.

De Ridder is a former champion in the ONE promotion who has won his first four UFC battles. He gained recognition in his last fight with an upset as a +300 underdog of hyped prospect Bo Nickal, the former standout college wrestler who many MMA analysts pegged as a future UFC title contender.

SportsLine UFC analyst Kyle Marley likes de Ridder (+136), who is also a grappling specialist similar to Chimaev, to send the seasoned veteran Whittaker to his second consecutive defeat. Click the link above to see all of Marley's selections for the fight card.