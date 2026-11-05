Less than a week ago, Joe Fagnano starting for the Baltimore Ravens wasn't a part of anyone's thought process. Fast forward to Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season and the undrafted rookie quarterback from UConn will be under center for the Ravens (4-4) when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) on Thursday Night Football.

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Signed as a free agent in April after being passed on in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fagnano was the Ravens' emergency third-string quarterback for last Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. But Lamar Jackson, who was just returning from a three-game absence due to a high ankle sprain, injured his thumb on the team's first offensive play of the game and landed on injured reserve while backup Tyler Huntley exited in the second quarter with a season-ending toe injury, forcing Fagnano into action.

The 25-year-old completed 10-of-21 pass attempts for 91 yards with one interception and was sacked three times in Baltimore's 36-10 loss. Fagnano, who also injured his ankle but remained in the game, now makes his first NFL start against a Jacksonville team that is coming off its fourth win in five outings, a 42-7 rout of the Indianapolis Colts.

Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes in the triumph while Bhayshul Tuten led the Jaguars in both rushing and receiving with career highs of 104 and 55 yards, respectively. The 23-year-old, who is questionable for Thursday's contest with an ankle injury, had a 39-yard TD run against the Colts and also hauled in a 25-yard scoring pass.

Jacksonville has a 13-11 advantage in the all-time series against Baltimore but lost 23-7 at home when the teams last met in 2023. The Ravens have won seven of their last eight home meetings with the Jaguars, with the only loss in that span being a 22-20 setback in 2015 on a field goal as time expired. The Jaguars are 10-point favorites over the Ravens in the latest consensus odds for the Week 9 Thursday Night Football showdown.

In addition to Jacksonville vs. Baltimore on Thursday Night Football, there are other sports betting options that include two NBA contests, an 11-game NHL schedule and a pair of college football games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Thursday, Nov. 5. All times Eastern.

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Jaguars at Ravens

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Baltimore | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 39.5 (-110) | Expert: Trevor Lawrence Under 29.5 pass attempts (-101, Eric Cohen)

With the Ravens starting their third-string quarterback, most of the scoring in this matchup figures to come from the Jaguars, who are fifth in the NFL with an average of 28 points per game. Jacksonville has reached the 31-point plateau in four of its seven contests this year, including each of the last two. Tuten (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision, but Lawrence has thrown seven touchdown passes over his last two outings and Baltimore is 22nd in the league in points allowed (25.4). Therefore, the SportsLine Projection Model has the Over hitting in 64% of its simulations. Lawrence is just 23rd in the NFL in pass attempts and made only 14 last week against the Indianapolis Colts. The 2021 first overall draft pick has thrown fewer than 30 times in five of his seven outings this season, and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen likes him to finish below that number on Thursday Night Football as he thinks Jacksonville will lean on its rushing attack after building a comfortable lead.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Heat at Warriors

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 234.5 (-111) | Expert: Klay Thompson Under 13.5 points (-125, Alex Selesnick)

The Heat and Warriors are two of the NBA's top-scoring teams, with Miami ranked seventh (118 points per game) and Golden State 10th (117.5). Five of the Heat's eight games this season - and three of the last four - have had at least 237 combined points scored. The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward them adding another contest to that total on Thursday as its simulations have the Over hitting well over 53% of the time. Miami's Klay Thompson has scored at least 19 points in three consecutive outings after having eclipsed the 13-point mark only once in his first five contests this campaign. SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick (9-2, +916.5 on his last 11 NBA player prop picks) thinks the 36-year-old guard will struggle to score against his former team one night after putting up 30 points in the Heat's overtime triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Canucks at Jets

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Winnipeg | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 6.5 (-118)

Neither team is an offensive force as Vancouver is tied for 14th in the NHL with 51 goals while Winnipeg shares 27th place with 39. At least seven total goals were scored in every contest during the Jets' four-game road trip, but fewer than seven were produced in each of their last three outings at home. Meanwhile, the Canucks have tallied fewer than four times in 12 of their last 14 contests. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a low-scoring affair on Thursday as the Under hits in 66% of its simulations, and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick.

College football best bets, where to watch

UTSA at Florida Atlantic

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Boca Raton, Fla. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 72.5 (-112)

The Roadrunners and Owls are among the 40 highest-scoring teams in the nation, as the former is ranked 14th with an average of 37.8 points and the latter is tied for 36th at 33.5 per game. Five of Florida Atlantic's eight games this season, including each of the last four, have finished with at least 76 combined points produced. However, only one of UTSA's eight contests has exceeded 72 points, and the Roadrunners are allowing an average of just 26 per game. The first-ever meeting between the teams in 2014 had a total of 78 points scored, but they combined for 66 or fewer in each of the last four matchups. The SportsLine Projection Model expects that streak to continue on Thursday as its simulations have the Under hitting almost 71% of the time.