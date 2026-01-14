Thanks in large part to Lauri Markkanen's performance against his former team, the Utah Jazz outlasted the Chicago Bulls in double overtime when the clubs met in Salt Lake City earlier this season. However, Utah likely will be attempting to complete a sweep of the season series without its star forward.

Due to an illness, Markkanen is listed as doubtful for Utah on Wednesday as it continues its five-game road trip with a matchup against Chicago at 8 p.m. ET. The 28-year-old Finn, who spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Bulls, led all players with 47 points when the Jazz posted a 150-147 home victory versus Chicago on Nov. 16.

Markkanen is 11th in the league in scoring with an average of 27.9 points and recorded 28 on Monday in the opener of Utah's trek, a 123-112 triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Keyonte George topped the Jazz in that contest with 32 points and may need to come up with an even more productive effort should Markkanen sit out.

Utah (14-25) is seeking its third win in four games after having lost five in a row, while Chicago (18-21) looks to bounce back from its fourth defeat in five contests, a 119-113 road setback against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Tre Jones set a career high with 34 points for the Bulls, who have won three of their last four home games.

There are six other games on Wednesday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-19) and Philadelphia 76ers (22-16) at 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Cavaliers posted a 132-121 home victory against the 76ers in early November and visit the City of Brotherly Love again on Friday.

Four games are on the NHL slate, one of which has the Philadelphia Flyers (22-14-8) visiting the KeyBank Center to face off against the Buffalo Sabres (24-16-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sabres dropped a 4-3 decision to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Monday after having won 13 of their previous 14 contests, while the Flyers have lost three straight (0-2-1).

An abundance of college basketball games take place on Wednesday, with one being an American Conference clash between Rice (7-10) and Texas-San Antonio (4-12) at 8 p.m. ET at the UTSA Convocation Center. Both teams are struggling, as the Roadrunners enter with a nine-game losing streak and the Owls have dropped four of their last five.

The Bulls are 4.5-point favorites against the Jazz in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the 76ers are 1.5-point favorites versus the Cavaliers. The Sabres are -142 on the money line against the Flyers and Rice is a 6.5-point favorite versus Texas-San Antonio.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Jan. 14. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at 76ers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cavaliers -104 | Expert: Joel Embiid Over 25.5 points (-118, PropBetGuy)

The Cavaliers are just 8-9 on the road this season but have won two of their last three. Meanwhile, the 76ers have lost two of the last three contests on their own court and are only 10-9 there. The Cavaliers split their two games in Philadelphia last campaign, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes they'll take the first of their two visits in three days as they win in 60% of its simulations. Sportsline props expert PropBetGuy (44-28, +1163 on his last 72 NBA player prop picks) thinks Joel Embiid will have another productive outing for the 76ers, as he has scored at least 26 points in eight of his last 11 outings.

Jazz at Bulls

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bulls -181 | Expert: Matas Buzelis Over 17.5 points (-106, Mike Barner)

Even though the Bulls have lost four of their last five overall games, they've won three of their past four at home. Meanwhile, the Jazz dropped four straight on the road before posting a victory at Cleveland on Monday. With Utah's Lauri Markkanen (illness) doubtful to face his former team, the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations have the Bulls winning 72% of the time. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner feels Chicago's Matas Buzelis will be a solid contributor offensively, as the 21-year-old forward has scored 19 or more points five times in seven games since leading scorer Josh Giddey went down with a hamstring injury.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Flyers at Sabres

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Buffalo | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Sabres -142 | Expert: Flyers +122 (Todd Fuhrman)

The Sabres are 14-6-2 at home this season and won six consecutive games there before falling 4-3 to Florida on Monday. One of the victories during that streak was a 5-3 triumph over Philadelphia on Dec. 18. Meanwhile, the Flyers lost five of eight on the road (3-3-2) before defeating the Oilers 5-2 in Edmonton on Jan. 3. They just finished a four-game homestand with three straight losses (0-2-1), allowing a total of 12 goals in the last two, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees the slide continuing as the Sabres win in 65% of its simulations. However, SportsLine expert Todd Fuhrman (12-5-1, +603 on his last 18 NHL picks) is backing the Flyers, as he believes they are the better defensive team.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Rice at Texas-San Antonio

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Texas-San Antonio +6.5 (-112) | Expert: Under 145.5 (-110, Bruce Marshall)

Each of the Roadrunners' last four losses have been by double digits, but the Owls are averaging 73.4 points this season -- 4.2 fewer than Texas-San Antonio is allowing per game. Rice has won one of its last five contests, and that victory was a two-point decision against Wichita State. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Roadrunners will at least keep the score close, as its simulations have them covering the spread 64% of the time. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (18-11, +573 on his last 29 college basketball picks) doesn't see a high-scoring affair taking place, since Rice makes only 41.1% of its shots from the floor and Texas-San Antonio hits a mere 38.2% of its attempts.