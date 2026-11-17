After a dreadful start to the 2026-27 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers appear to be turning things around as they've won three of their last four contests. The Clippers (4-8) have an excellent chance to continue improving on Tuesday as they take on the hapless Utah Jazz (1-13) at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome.

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Los Angeles opened the campaign with a victory over the Sacramento Kings but immediately went downhill, losing its next seven games. The club ended the slide on Nov. 8 by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans and followed a setback against the Phoenix Suns in its next outing with back-to-back wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

Those three victories by the Clippers, and all four on the season, have come at home. Darius Garland led the team in scoring in three of its four triumphs - including its 113-105 win against Charlotte last Sunday, when the 26-year-old guard recorded a game-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

Selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Garland is averaging a team-best 21.3 points in his first full campaign with Los Angeles after being acquired last February for James Harden. The performance against the Hornets marked the fourth time in five contests Garland has produced at least 24 points.

The Jazz are in the midst of a spiral. They have suffered 12 consecutive defeats after splitting their first two games of 2026-27. A setback on Tuesday would match the third-longest losing streak in franchise history (Mar. 16-Apr. 11, 2024) and leave the club six shy of breaking the dubious record it set during the 1981-82 season.

The Clippers are 6.5-point favorites over the Jazz in the latest consensus NBA odds.

In addition to Jazz vs. Clippers, there are other sports betting options on Tuesday, including four other NBA contests, an 11-game NHL schedule, three MAC college football matchups and a heavy slate of college basketball games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps for Tuesday, Nov. 17. All times Eastern.

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NBA best bets, where to watch

Jazz at Clippers

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Clippers -6.5 (-106) | Expert: Ace Bailey Over 21.5 points + assists + rebounds (-114, Alex Selesnick)

Three of Los Angeles' four wins this season have been by eight or more points. Only three of the 12 losses during Utah's current slide - and just one of the last nine - have been by fewer than seven points. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see that trend ending as the Clippers cover the spread in 67% of its simulations, and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. Jazz guard Ace Bailey combined for at least 25 points, assists and rebounds in three straight contests before finishing with 19 in his last outing, and SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick (15-4, +1373.5 on his last 19 NBA player prop picks) likes the 20-year-old to rack up 22 or more against Los Angeles.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Oilers at Panthers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Sunrise, Fla. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 5.5 (-132) | Expert: Brady Tkachuk Over 3.5 shots on goal (+110, Angelo Magliocca)

The Oilers are second in the NHL in scoring with 86 goals, just one behind the league-leading Carolina Hurricanes, and the Panthers are just outside of the top 10 as they trail the Boston Bruins (71) by one tally. Edmonton ended its streak of three consecutive games with fewer than six total goals scored with Sunday's 5-2 road triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers, but four of Florida's last five contests haven't exceeded five tallies. However, the SportsLine Projection Model believes the Oilers and Panthers will be productive offensively on Tuesday as its simulations have the Over hitting well over 65% of the time and it has given the pick an "A" grade. Brady Tkachuk is tied for ninth in the NHL with 79 shots on goal and has registered at least four in four of his last six outings. The 27-year-old left wing is averaging 4.1 shots at home this season, and SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca (7-4, +201 on his last 11 NHL player prop picks) is backing him to reach that total against Edmonton.

College football best bets, where to watch

Ball State at Ohio

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Athens, Ohio | TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Ohio -10 (-111)

The Bobcats are 5-1 against MAC rivals and will be eager to bounce back from a 34-17 loss to Miami (OH) last Tuesday that ended their six-game overall winning streak. Only two of Ohio's five conference wins this season were by double digits, but three of Ball State's four MAC defeats were by at least 13 points. The Cardinals beat the Bobcats 20-14 last year, ending their five-game skid in the all-time series. However, Ohio was dominant during its winning streak, topping Ball State by 13 or more points each time. The Bobcats are a perfect 4-0 at Peden Stadium this season, with two of the triumphs being by double figures. The SportsLine Projection Model feels they'll post another victory Tuesday as they cover the spread in 63% of its simulations.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 10 Illinois at No. 5 Duke

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Durham, N.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 166.5 (-105) | Expert: Duke -7.5 (-112, Eric Cohen)

The Fighting Illini are tied for third in the nation in scoring with an average of 104.5 points over their first four games of the season. But only two of those contests finished with more than 165 combined points. The Blue Devils are averaging just 90 points through four games - none of which exceeded the 165-point plateau. Duke is also one of the stingiest teams in the country, tied for 12th with 57 points allowed per contest. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think Tuesday's showdown will be a high-scoring affair as its simulations have the Under hitting 78% of the time. Both teams are 0-1 against ranked opponents thus far this season, but SportsLine expert Eric Cohen feels the Blue Devils will emerge victorious in Tuesday's matchup and likes them to win by double figures.