Monday will be twice as nice for NFL fans, who will be able to take in a Monday Night Football doubleheader that begins on the East Coast and finishes out west. The night kicks off with two winless AFC East rivals—the New York Jets (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (0-3)—looking for their first victory of the season, at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. The evening concludes with two teams trying to bounce back from losses last week: the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) and Denver Broncos (1-2) meeting at Empower Field in Denver.

The first game features two teams that have been offensively challenged so far this season. The Dolphins have scored 21 points or fewer in two of three games this season and are averaging 18.7 points per game; just five teams average fewer. Meanwhile, the Jets are averaging just 271.7 total yards per game. That ranks 27th in the NFL.

The New York offense, however, is set to get an important piece back. Starting quarterback Justin Fields, who missed last week's game with a concussion, was a full participant in practice on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and is expected to start on Monday.

The Jets have lost nine straight games in Miami, with their last victory coming in 2014. The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites on Monday.

In the second game, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning is set to make his second start this season in place of the injured Joe Burrow, who is out for three months with a toe injury. Browning's first start went poorly; he completed 19-of-27 passes for 140 yards, one touchdowns and two interceptions in a 48-10 blowout loss to the Vikings. (The 38-point defeat was the largest in franchise history.) Browning entered Week 4 with the most interceptions thrown in the league despite not having played until the second quarter of Week 2.

Browning will face a Broncos team that is coming off back-to-back losses on field goals as time expired, first to the Colts and then to the Chargers. Denver blew seven-point leads in the second halves of both losses.

Both of those defeats came on the road, and Monday's game will at home where the Broncos have proven to be tough recently. They have won six straight games at Empower Field, which is their longest home winning streak since they won 11 over the 2014-15 seasons. During the winning streak, Denver has averaged 32.7 points per game and has outscored its opponents by 19.8 points a game.

The Broncos are 7.5-point favorites over the Bengals.

While the Monday Night Football doubleheader is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on the day, there are other options on the sporting landscape.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Sept. 29. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Jets at Dolphins

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Miami | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Dolphins -2.5 | Expert: Dolphins -2.5 (R.J. White)

Both defenses have provided little resistance this season. The Dolphins have given up 32.3 points a game this year, which ranks 30th in the NFL. The Jets haven't been much better, allowing 31.0 points a game (29th in the league). However New York's defense also must deal with the loss of linebacker Quincy Williams and edge defender Jermaine Johnson Jr., who are out Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, gives Miami a 59% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Dolphins -2.5. "Miami is getting healthier and has a great home field advantage, and with the Jets defense looking almost as bad as Miami's, I'll back the home team here," White says.

Bengals at Broncos

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Broncos -7.5 | Expert: Broncos -7.5 (Micah Roberts)

The Denver pass rush has a favorable matchup going up against Cincinnati's pass protection. The Bengals are allowing pressures on 44.9% of dropbacks this season; only the Titans (45.6%) and Jets (50%) have been worse. Meanwhile, the Broncos are averaging 4.0 sacks per game, which is the best rate in the league. Poor pass protection is only one of the problems with the Cincinnati offense. The Bengals rank last in the league in rushing yards per game (49.0) and second-to-last in total yards per game (220.7). "I see the Broncos' strength with their pass rush having their way with the Bengals offensive line and helping create a Broncos win by 10 points or more," Roberts says. The SportsLine Projection Model says Denver has a 55% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to Broncos -7.5.

More NFL best bets

Looking ahead

Tigers at Guardians

Time: Tuesday, 1:08 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Guardians +139 | Expert: Guardians +1.5 -138 (Matt Severance)

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers collide in Game 1 of their best-of-three American League Wild Card Series on Tuesday at Progressive Field. The Guardians enter the postseason as arguably the hottest team in baseball, having gone 19-4 over their final 23 games to overtake the Tigers and win the AL Central. Meanwhile Detroit is reeling, having gone 3-13 over its last 16 games, which includes a 1-5 record against Cleveland. The Game 1 pitching matchup features the Tigers' Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA) against the Guardians' Gavin Williams (12-5, 3.06). "Williams has been about as good [as Skubal] of late -- team has won his past five overall -- and Cleveland owned the Tigers in the season series to steal the Central," Severance told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model gives the Guardians a 48% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to the Cleveland money line (+139).