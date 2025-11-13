Break up the New York Jets.

The Jets, yes, the team that is everyone's favorite punching bag, has won not one but two games in a row. Sure, those wins came over the Joe Burrow-less Bengals and abysmal Browns, who are a combined 5-13. But after seeing the team lose its first seven games, some in mind-boggling ways, fans of Gang Green will take any victory, moral or otherwise.

New York puts its modest winning streak on the line tonight in a Thursday Night Football matchup against a team on a much bigger roll: the upstart New England Patriots. New England (8-2) co-owns the best record in the NFL with the Broncos and Colts and has won seven consecutive games.

The Patriots are 12.5-point favorites over the Jets on Thursday.

New York is coming off a 27-20 win against Cleveland despite throwing for just 42 yards in the game (the third fewest passing yards in a win in franchise history). The Jets pulled off the feat by returning both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, New England enters Week 11 off a 28-23 victory over the NFC South-leading Buccaneers. The Patriots got three touchdowns of at least 50 yards from rookies (two by running back TreVeyon Henderson and one by receiver Kyle Williams).

While the Jets-Patriots game is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Thursday, there are other viewing options with a three-game NBA schedule, a full college basketball slate and Troy-Old Dominion in college football.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on Thursday, Nov. 13. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Jets at Patriots

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Foxborough, Mass. | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 43.5 | Expert: Patriots -10.5 (R.J. White)

While the Jets are on a two-game winning streak, they are still struggling offensively. They had just 169 total yards against Cincinnati and rank 28th in the league in total offense (285.6 yards per game). White notes New York has thrown for fewer than 55 yards in a game three times this season. That won't fly against the New England defense. "The Patriots rank fourth in yards per rush allowed, and they don't have to worry about getting beat by the pass in this game," he says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, says there's a 74% chance for the teams to combine for 44 points or more and assigns a "B" grade to Over 43.5 (-106).

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Raptors at Cavaliers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 238.5 | Expert: Donovan Mitchell Under 3.5 total 3-point field goals +110 (Stephen Oh)

Two streaking teams from the Eastern Conference will collide when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena. Both the Cavs (8-4) and Raptors (6-5) have won five of their last six games. On Thursday, Cleveland is set to get Donovan Mitchell and forward Evan Mobley back, who sat out the Cavaliers' win on Wednesday night due to load management. The status of All-Star guard Darius Garland (toe) is still in question. Oh notes Toronto is allowing opponents to shoot just 33% on 3-pointers, the fourth-best defensive mark in the NBA. "I don't see Mitchell forcing a lot of threes tonight," he says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 55.2% chance the teams combine for 238 points or fewer and gives a "B" grade to Under 238.5 (-105).

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 2 Purdue at No. 8 Alabama

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Alabama -2.5

Two college basketball teams with national championship aspirations meet when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers hit the road to face the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. The Tide (2-0) are coming off an impressive 103-96 upset over No. 5 St. John's at Madison Square Garden. Guard Labaron Philon led Alabama with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers (2-0) have been off for six days since a rather dull 87-77 win over Oakland. However, they are set to have preseason all-America forward Trey Kaufman-Renn for the first time this season on Thursday. He has been dealing with a hip pointer and sore back. The SportsLine Projection Model gives Alabama a 61% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Crimson Tide -2.5.

College football best bets, where to watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Norfolk, Va. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Troy +10.5

Two teams desperate to stay in the Sun Belt title chase square off when the Old Dominion Monarchs host the Troy Trojans at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Monarchs (6-3, 3-2 in Sun Belt) sit in third place in the East division and need much to go their way in order to reach the conference title game. That starts with a victory tonight. Meanwhile, the Trojans (6-3, 4-1) are in second place in the West, one game behind Southern Miss. Troy closes out the regular season at Southern Miss on Nov. 29. On Thursday, the Trojans are set to get back starting quarterback Goose Crowder, who has been out since Sept. 13 with a shoulder injury. The SportsLine Projection Model says Troy covers 59% of the time and gives a "B" grade to Trojans +10.5.

Looking ahead

College football: Minnesota at No. 8 Oregon

Time: 9 p.m. Friday | Location: Eugene, Ore. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 44.5

The Oregon Ducks will look to avoid a loss in a potential trap game when they battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks (8-1, 5-1 in the Big Ten) are coming off a narrow 18-16 win at Iowa after Atticus Sappington nailed a 39-yard field goal with three seconds remaining. After Friday, Oregon still has important games against No. 17 USC and at rival Washington. The Ducks enter Friday averaging 38.7 points per game, which is tied for ninth in the country. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 68% chance the teams combine for 45 points or more and assigns a rare "A" grade to Over 44.5 (-108).