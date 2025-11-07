The USC Trojans are clinging to their slim College Football Playoff hopes when they host a potential spoiler in the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night in a Big Ten football showdown. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Trojans (6-2) enter Friday at No. 19 in the CFP rankings, illustrating they have quite a bit of work to do if they are to be invited to the 12-team postseason tournament. Their current odds to do so are +625 at BetMGM.

USC has looked formidable at times, but the stain on its playoff resume is a 34-32 loss at Illinois as a touchdown favorite. Its longshot playoff quest would require wins over a solid Iowa team and a road upset of Oregon on Nov. 22.

But before the Trojans take on this daunting double-bill, they have to make sure they don't overlook a surging Northwestern (5-3) club that has been a silent killer of sorts.

Coming off a four-win season amid minimal expectations, the Wildcats are just one victory away from a bowl-eligible season, though that coveted sixth victory is far from guaranteed. Their remaining schedule consists of matchups with Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois.

Even so, the Wildcats have been known to surprise unsuspecting opponents. This year's team will be remembered for ending the James Franklin era at Penn State as the former Nittany Lions coach was fired following a 22-21 home loss to Northwestern as a three-touchdown favorite on Oct. 11.

The Trojans are 14.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 51.5 in the latest college football odds for Northwestern vs. USC.

In addition to the CFB contest, we'll preview NBA and NHL matchups. The following is a snapshot of what to watch for Friday, Nov. 7. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

Northwestern at USC

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 51.5 points | Expert: Northwestern +14.5 (Bruce Marshall)

The SportsLine Projection Model offers a slight lean to the favored Trojans, with a projected score of 37-19 that sees the Trojans covering the number about 55% of the time. However, this average final score from its 10,000-game simulation envisions at least 56 points hitting the scoreboard and generating a strong play on the Over 51.5 points. The model likes the Over to hit at a nearly 60% clip, a stark contrast to the implied sportsbook odds of 52%.

SportsLine CFB expert Bruce Marshall (+1182 on CFB picks) is putting his faith in the underdog plus the points. He points out that the Trojans were fortunate to escape Nebraska with a 21-17 victory last week, and he likes what he has seen from an underrated Northwestern club. He believes Northwestern's defense, which is allowing just 16.8 points per game this year, will be the key factor in the Wildcats beating the two-touchdown spread.

More CFB best bets

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Warriors at Nuggets

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 228.5 points

The Nuggets have started the 2025 NBA season with four consecutive home victories and are looking to make it five on Friday in an NBA Cup group stage game against a Warriors club that is just 1-4 away from San Francisco. Veteran-laden Golden State rested Jimmy Butler (back injury) and Steph Curry (illness) on Wednesday. Its depleted roster gave a respectable showing Wednesday before falling to 121-116 to the Sacramento Kings. Butler and Curry are both considered questionable, but the lofty spread suggests oddsmakers expect their absence for a second game.

The SportsLine Projection Model has a slight lean on the favored Nuggets but offers its strongest position on the Over 228.5 points. Regardless of who suits up, the model's 10,000-game simulation forecasts an average of 236 points, sending this game Over at a whopping 60% clip.

NHL best bets today, where to watch

Jets at Sharks

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Jose | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Sharks +1.5, -145

The Jets saw their three-game winning streak snapped Tuesday with a 3-0 road loss to the Los Angeles Kings, but oddsmakers exact them to bounce back Friday as they're priced in the -200 range against the surging Sharks, who have won three of four.

The SportsLine Projection Model sees Winnipeg pulling out a narrow victory, but its 10,000-game simulation envisions a one-goal game and thus generates a strong play on Sharks +1.5 at -140. The model sees the Sharks covering the puck line 74% of the time, a massive advantage against the sportsbook implied odds of 59%.