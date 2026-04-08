A potential NBA playoff preview awaits Wednesday when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in a matchup that has postseason implications for both clubs. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena in the nationally televised contest.

The Cavaliers (50-29), who have won five of their last six, have already wrapped up at least the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but they could still potentially clip the New York Knicks (51-28) for the No. 3 seed.

The Hawks (45-34) have clinched a postseason bid and currently hold the No. 5 seed but still aren't assured of a top-six finish that would keep them out of the play-in round. Their four-game winning streak came to a halt with a 108-105 home loss Monday to the Knicks in which they squandered a double-digit lead.

"We understand the position and the standings and all that," Hawks forward Jalen Johnson told the media afterward. "Everyone knows the sense of urgency we've had since the All-Star break. We've got to take care of some things and go to Cleveland."

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Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson, whose team is 25-14 on its home floor this season, said keeping stars such as Donovan Mitchell and James Harden healthy for the postseason will be a priority and his top players will see some rest amid the final three games of the regular season. Even so, with one of the deepest rosters in the league, Atkinson also cautioned against the idea that the Cavaliers might go on cruise control into the playoffs.

"One of the big positives about having to play so many guys because of our injuries is they're all ready," Atkinson said. "And it always comes up in the playoffs, so we're going to need some of them."

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Cleveland is a 1.5-point favorite and the Over/Under for total points scored is 235.5 in the latest NBA sportsbook odds for Cavaliers vs. Hawks.

In addition to this NBA matchup, we'll take a look at a key NHL showdown and a late MLB contest. Here are the games to watch for Wednesday, April 8. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Hawks at Cavaliers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Cavaliers -1.5

Although the Hawks have motivational factors on their side, the SportsLine Projection Model still likes the home-standing Cavaliers to prevail in the first of their back-to-back matchups this week. Based on its 10,000-game simulation, the model sees Cleveland winning by an average score of 122-114 and covering the spread a whopping 68% of the time. This number provides an immense value compared to sportsbook implied odds of about 52%. The model also sees the total landing right around the posted number, so it doesn't suggest a play on the Over/Under.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Athletics at Yankees

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: New York City TV: Prime Video, MLBTV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 8.5 Runs

The Yankees were criticized in some baseball circles for bringing back mostly the same roster as the club that was ousted by the Toronto Blue Jays in four games in last year's playoffs while being outscored 34-19. Thus far, they have silenced the naysayers with their second 8-2 start in the past three seasons and look to keep that momentum going Wednesday in the second of a three-game set against the struggling Athletics (3-7).

The SportsLine Projection Model sees no real value in the money line (Yankees -210) or run line but has a top-rated play on Over 8.5 runs. In fact, the model's 10,000-game simulations predict 11 total runs crossing the plate, clearing the posted total with more than two runs to spare. The model has the Over connecting a stunning 71% of the time, in contrast to the implied sportsbook odds of 51%.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Sabres at Rangers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: New York City | TV: TNT, TruTV, HBO Max | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Sabres -130

The breakout season for the Sabres (47-23-8) has hit a bit of rough patch of late with a 3-5 mark in their last eight games, but they regained a share of the top spot in the Atlantic Division with a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay in their last outing and are looking to build on that victory with a road win against the Rangers (33-36-9), who will be playing their final home game of the season.

However, New York is just 14-19-7 on its home ice, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees slightly favored Buffalo getting the job done. The model projects the Sabres coming out on top about 60% of the time, providing enough value against the implied sportsbook odds of 57% to warrant a moderate-confidence recommendation on the road favorite.