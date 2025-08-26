The struggling Indiana Fever meet the surging Seattle Storm on Tuesday night in a battle of WNBA teams fighting for playoff positioning. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Fever (19-18) have lost six of their last eight amid a string of injuries, which are starting to take their toll. The club has notably been missing the services of star Caitlin Clark, who is battling a groin injury, since July 15. Indiana's injury woes now include versatile guard Sophie Cunningahm, who is out for the season because of an MCL tear. Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Indiana currently holds a loose grasp on the No. 8 and final playoff seed, with the Los Angeles Sparks (17-18) closely behind. The Fever are coming off back-to-back losses against the Minnesota Lynx, including a 97-84 setback Sunday night.

Conversely, the Storm (20-18) have done an about-face with three consecutive victories following their own dismal stretch in which they lost six of seven to nearly drop from playoff contention. They enter Tuesday with the No. 6 playoff seed but have dropped both matchups against the Fever this season. Nneka Ogwumike hit a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer to give the Storm an 84-82 victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday. She finished with a team-high 30 points on the strength of a 6-for-7 performance from deep.

Seattle is a 3-point betting favorite and the Over/Under for total points scored is 166 in the latest WNBA odds for Fever vs. Storm.

In addition to the two-game WNBA card, the sporting landscape Tuesday also features a full MLB slate, and we'll look ahead to a key college football showdown ahead of a Week 1 full of exciting matchups.

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Storm at Fever

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (watch now, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Storm +3

SportsLine's WNBA expert tandem of Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai say they see this as a high motivation spot for the Fever as they desperately fight for their playoff lives. The analysts note Indiana has won both meetings this season and could catch Seattle in a bit of an emotional letdown spot following its dramatic win over the Mystics.

More WNBA best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Cubs at Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. | Location: San Francisco TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (watch now, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model pick: Cubs -140 ML | Expert pick: Cubs First 5 innings ML -133

The SportsLine Projection Model loves the moderate favorite Chicago, as its 10,000-game simulation sees the Cubs winning this matchup at least 62% of the time, a value position against the implied sportsbook odds of 58%.

SportsLine MLB expert Larry Hartstein also favors the Cubs but prefers backing them across the first five innings at a slightly reduced price, largely because of the starting pitching matchup. Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd has a 2.14 ERA over his last 12 starts, and current Giants are just 9-for-49 against him. He also expects the Cubs to have success against Giants veteran Justin Verlander, who gave up seven earned runs in his last start.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Boise State at South Florida

Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday | Location: Tampa | TV: ESPN

SportsLine model picks -- Boise State -6

The first full weekend of college football for the 2025 season kicks off Thursday with an intriguing matchup between the Boise State Broncos and South Florida Bulls.

Boise State is coming off a Mountain West Conference championship and appearance in the 12-team College Football Playoff, where it fell 31-14 in the Fiesta Bowl to Penn State. South Florida is attempting to bounce back from an injury-plagued, four-win season that concluded with three consecutive defeats by double digits.

The No. 25 Broncos lost star running back Ashton Jeanty to the NFL but return several core starters including quarterback Maddux Madsen and a handful of defensive stalwarts. South Florida welcomes the return of dual-threat QB Byrum Brown, who was limited to five games because of a season-ending knee injury.

This spread opened at Boise State -9.5 but has moved inside a touchdown at most outlets. The SportsLine Projection Model loves the Broncos at the reduced price of -6, projecting a final score of 38-23 in the Broncos' favor and seeing them cover 66% of the time.