The five-game WNBA slate Friday features a couple of important matchups, and one has an international flair when the surging Atlanta Dream take on the struggling Seattle Storm in Vancouver. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Rogers Arena.

The Dream (21-11) have won six consecutive games and eight of their last nine to surge into the lead in the Eastern Conference, half a game ahead of the defending champion New York Liberty (21-12). Four of Atlanta's last five victories have come by double figures, and its current winning streak has featured an average margin of victory of 13.5 points.

These teams met Wednesday night in Seattle, with the Dream pulling away in the second half for an 85-75 victory, sending Seattle (16-17) to its sixth straight defeat. Rhyne Howard led four Dream players in double figures with 25 points, including five 3-pointers.

The matchup in Vancouver on Friday will represent just the fifth time a WNBA contest has taken place outside the United States, and it's the league's third appearance in Canada following appearances in Toronto two years ago and Edmonton last year. Coincidentally, a Canada-based franchise, the Toronto Tempo, will join the WNBA next season.

Seattle's current losing streak is its longest skid since it lost 10 straight games in 2023. On the bright side, five of those losses came by four points or fewer before the 10-point defeat to Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Dream are 3.5-point betting favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is 160.5 in the latest WNBA sportsbook odds for Dream vs. Storm.

In addition to the five-game WNBA card, the sporting landscape Friday also features a 15-game MLB slate, and we'll look ahead to UFC 319. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Friday, Aug. 15. All times Eastern.

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Storm vs. Dream

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Vancouver | TV: ION | Stream: Fubo (watch now, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Dream -2

WNBA expert Max Meyer says he believes oddsmakers haven't properly adjusted to the free fall of the Storm, whose losing streak has them desperately clinging to the final playoff spot. He notes that multiple players requesting trades suggests concern within the locker room, and their recent inability to win close games has to be taking a mental toll.

More WNBA best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Padres at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (watch now, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model pick: Padres +1.5, -135 | Expert pick: Freddie Freeman Over 1.5 total bases, -110

The SportsLine Projection Model sees a tight outcome in this key NL West showdown and likes the value on taking 1.5 runs with the underdog Padres. Its 10,000-game simulations see San Diego covering the run line around 62% of the time, a value position against the MLB sportsbook odds of around 57%.

However, SportsLine MLB expert Zack Cimini prefers the value on a player prop, and he's backing Freddie Freeman of the struggling Dodgers, who will be looking to snap a four-game skid in this series opener. He notes Freeman is hitting .326 in August and expects the slugger to give Los Angeles a much-needed boost Friday night.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: UFC 319

Time: 10 p.m. Saturday (main card) | Location: Chicago | TV: ESPN+, pay-per-view

SportsLine expert picks -- MMA analyst Daniel Vithlani's UFC 319 picks

Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis will make the third defense of his title Saturday against third-ranked challenger Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. The main card is set for 10 p.m. ET from the United Center in Chicago.

The fighters are a combined 17-0 in the UFC, with the South African du Plessis winning all nine of his contests, while the Russian Chimaev has gone 8-0 with the promotion.

Du Plessis is known for his unorthodox and unpredictable style, along with an iron will that breaks down his opponents. His victories include stoppages over former champions Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, along with a pair of decision wins over former champion Sean Strickland.

Chimaev is a world-class wrestler and grappler who is known for blitzing his opponents from the opening bell while applying nonstop pressure. He delivered a brutal first-round submission of Whittaker to earn his first title shot.

The Russian fighter is a -250 betting favorite, while the champion returns a price of +200. SportsLine MMA analyst Daniel Vithlani likes du Plessis to withstand an early onslaught and prevail with another title defense. Click the link above to see his other top picks for the UFC 319 card.

More UFC 319 best bets