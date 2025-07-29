The red-hot Los Angeles Sparks seek their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday in a marquee WNBA showdown. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Sparks (11-14) have come alive behind a resurgent offense that is averaging 97.2 points during their current winning streak, well above their season average of 85 points per game. In their last outing Saturday against the New York Liberty, the Sparks squandered a 15-point lead before using a driving, contested layup from Rickea Jackson at the buzzer to emerge with a 101-99 victory.

Jackson led four starters in double figures with 24 points as the Sparks shot 51.3% from the field and managed a 37-33 edge on the boards. The team will also benefit Tuesday with the return of forward Cameron Brink from a year-long absence because of an ACL injury.

However, the Aces (13-13), who have captured two of the last three WNBA titles, have shown strong form of late as well, winning four of their past six games and are coming off a 106-80 road blowout of the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Jackie Young's 24 points led the way with all five starters hitting double figures, and the Aces held a 16-7 edge in fastbreak points.

The Aces and Sparks have split two meetings this season, with Los Angeles prevailing 97-89 on June 11.

In addition to the three-game WNBA card, the sporting landscape Tuesday also features a 16-game MLB slate, with the first game of a doubleheader between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles taking place earlier in the day. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Tuesday, July 29. All times Eastern.

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Aces at Sparks

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles| TV: NBATV

SportsLine picks -- Expert (Sparks +2)

WNBA expert Max Meyer says he believes the Aces are getting too much respect in the betting market as road favorites in this matchup. He notes they are just 4-5 against the spread on the road this season, with three of those covers coming against some of the worst teams in the league. Moreover, the Sparks' five-game winning streak puts them just game out of the final playoff spot and he expects another inspired effort from the WNBA's hottest team.

More WNBA best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Red Sox at Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Anaheim | TV: MLBTV

SportsLine picks -- Model pick Over 9 runs (-115) | Expert prop: Alex Bregman to homer (+420)

The SportsLine Projection Model has a moderate lean on the Red Sox to win (-120 money line, C-rated play) but has a much stronger position on the Over 9 total. The model's 10,000-game simulation sees these teams clipping the total nearly 57% of the time, a major value position against the implied sportsbook odds of about 50.2%.

In the player prop market, home-run prop specialist Jake Fetner likes the lucrative odds on red-hot Boston slugger Alex Bregman to send another one into the stands. Fetner points out Bregman has homered in consecutive games and that 12 of his 14 homers have come against right-handed pitchers. He likes Bregman's chances against Minnesota starter Pierson Ohl, who will be making his MLB debut.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Wyndham Championship

Time: 3 p.m. Thursday | Location: Greensboro, N.C.| TV: Golf Channel

SportsLine expert picks -- SportsLine golf analyst Mike McClure's leaderboard

This week, the PGA Tour returns to North Carolina for the first time since No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship. However, the 2025 Wyndham Championship field won't have the world's top golfer or many of the other elite players, with their slots in the FedEx Cup Playoffs already locked in.

Because of this, the Wyndham field is wide open. Keegan Bradley is the lone top-10 ranked player in the field, but that doesn't make him the biggest PGA favorite, and SportsLine golf analyst Mike McClure's projected leaderboard is full of surprises.

His projected winner is a +2000 (or 20/1) longshot, and every other golfer in his projected top five is fetching odds of +2500 or steeper. Click the link above to see McClure's leaderboard and potentially cash in on some major longshots.