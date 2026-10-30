Oh, how quickly those Bing Bong vibes from the New York Knicks' NBA title have vanished.

Not only did the Knicks (2-3) start the season 0-3, becoming just the third reigning NBA champion to do so, the franchise also received much criticism for its well publicized championship ring and phishing controversies. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after you trade $25+:

But New York has started to turn things around -- on the court, at least -- with back-to-back wins and will look to continue that on Friday against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers (4-1) have jelled quickly after the major offseason additions of James and Jaylen Brown. That includes a 106-100 victory over the Knicks on opening night.

New York is a slight 1.5-point favorite over Philadelphia on Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena in the latest NBA betting odds.

While Knicks vs. 76ers is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other sports betting options that include nine other NBA games and a partial college football schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Friday, Oct. 30. All times Eastern. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

NBA best bets, where to watch

Knicks at 76ers

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Knicks -1.5 | Expert: New York Under 114.5 Total Pts -115 (David Bearman)

A little more than a week after opening the season on the first night of the year, these teams open NBA Cup group play on Friday. The Knicks scored just 100 points in that loss. SportsLine's David Bearman notes that they have just three players scoring in double figures and will again be without Jose Alvarado (ankle). Also, "The 76ers have the third-best defense in the league and have held four of five opponents Under their implied total," Bearman told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says there's a 62% chance New York covers the spread betting line and assigns a 'B' grade to Knicks -1.5.

Lakers at Warriors

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Lakers -2.5 | Expert: Yaxel Lendeborg Over 21.5 Total Points + Assists -118 (Doug "Prop Bet Guy" Kralstein)

In an NBA Draft class that was heralded as the strongest in years, Golden State's Yaxel Lendeborg has quickly emerged as the possible Rookie of the Year. Over his last four games, he has had at least 24 combined points and assists. And now, he has risen to second in Rookie of the Year odds, at +280, behind only Cameron Boozer (+195). "The rookie has seen his usage rate skyrocket as the Warriors are enabling him to run the offense, allowing Steph Curry to play more off-ball," SportsLine prop betting expert Doug "Prop Bet Guy" Kralstein told SportsLine. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model says Los Angeles has a 58% chance to cover and gives a 'C' grade to Lakers -2.5.

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College football best bets, where to watch

Tulane at Charlotte

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Charlotte | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Tulane -8.5 | Expert: Charlotte +10.5 (Tom Fornelli)

The 49ers (1-6, 1-2 in American) finally got back in the win column with a win over Temple two weeks ago that ended a 15-game losing streak. In that win, quarterback Conner Harrell, a fourth-year senior, played one of the best games of his career, completing 23 of 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. On Friday, he and Charlotte will face a Green Wave defense that ranks 122nd in the country (416.3 total yards per game). "Charlotte is not a very good team, but it picked up its first win of the year in its last game, and is home off a bye this week against a Tulane team that's been disappointing," Tom Fornelli told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says the Green Wave have a 68% chance to cover and assigns a strong 'A' grade to Tulane -8.5.

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Baylor at UCF

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Orlando, Fla. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 48.5

Here are two teams coming off opposite ends of the emotional spectrum. The Golden Knights (4-3, 2-2 in Big 12) famously upset No. 2 BYU last week. Meanwhile, the Bears (4-3, 2-2) lost 25-24 at Kansas after a potential game-winning field goal was blocked. That was enough for Baylor's power brokers to fire coach Dave Aranda after 6+ seasons. On Friday, the Bears face a UCF team that has been explosive at home this season, scoring 44.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the country. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 63.1% chance the teams combine for 49 points or more and gives a strong 'A' grade to Over 48.5.

Kent State at Sacramento State

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Sacramento | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Sacramento State +7.5 | Expert: Sacramento State +10 (Mike Tierney)

The Sacramento State Hornets (1-7, 0-5 in MAC) will look to win their first ever MAC game when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-5, 2-2). SportsLine's Mike Tierney notes that Kent State has been blown out in all four road starts this season, losing by a combined score of 183-12. That includes a 38-7 defeat at Western Michigan. "To be sure, the Hornets are a bottom dweller in the FBS hierarchy, yet no way Kent should be spotting double digits this far away from home -- and this late at night," he told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says there's a 67% chance Sacramento State covers and assigns a 'B' grade to Hornets +7.5.