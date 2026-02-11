The NBA's All-Star Weekend—and all the celebrity-packed events that come with it—is set for this weekend. But before players, coaches and executives make their way to Los Angeles for the festivities, basketball games still must be played.

And on Wednesday, two Eastern Conference teams will look to enter the All-Star break on a positive note when the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers square off at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

The Knicks (34-20), who are led by All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, are 9-2 in their last 11 games. But they are coming off a shocking 137-134 overtime loss on Tuesday night to the Pacers (14-40), who have the second-worst record in the entire league.

Meanwhile, the 76ers (30-23) are returning from a five-game West Coast road trip, which ended with a 135-118 loss at the Trail Blazers. Still, Tyrese Maxey & Co. have won six of their last eight games. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite over New York.

While Knicks vs. 76ers is the marquee attraction on Wednesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes 14 NBA games and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Feb. 11. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Knicks at 76ers

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 222.5

Both of these teams are coming off forgettable defensive performances. On Monday, Philadelphia gave up 135 points to Portland, which was the second most the 76ers had allowed in a non-overtime game this season. They also gave up a whopping 132.4 points per 100 possessions that night. New York allowed 120.2 points per 100 in Tuesday's loss to Indiana even though the Pacers have the worst offensive efficiency in the league (108.7). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says there's a 68% chance the teams combine for 223 points or more and assigns a strong "A" grade to Over 222.5.

Spurs at Warriors

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Warriors +8

In the latest episode of Did You See What Victor Wembanyama Did?, the Spurs' young star scored 40 points, including 37 in the first half and 25 in the first eight minutes of the game, in a 136-108 blowout of a shorthanded Lakers team on Tuesday. He finished the game 13-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc, with 12 rebounds in just 26 minutes. But on Wednesday, Wemby and the Spurs will be at a rest disadvantage against the Warriors, who are 2-0 against San Antonio this season. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 61% chance Golden State covers and gives a "B" grade to Warriors +8.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

USC at Ohio State

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: Columbus, Ohio | TV: Big Ten Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Ohio State -7.5

Two Big Ten teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble will attempt to enhance their résumés when the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes collide at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Trojans (18-6, 7-6 in Big Ten) and Buckeyes (15-8, 7-6) enter the game tied for 10th in the conference. According to CBS Sports' Bracketology, USC is projected as a No. 10 seed in the 68-team field, while Ohio State is out. However the Trojans foul at a high rate, ranking 287th in the country in fouls per game (18.9). That does not bode well against a Buckeyes team that ranks 13th in the nation at the free throw line (78.0%). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 61% chance Ohio State covers and assigns a "B" grade to Buckeyes -7.5.

No. 14 Florida at Georgia

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Athens, Ga. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Georgia +9.5 | Expert: Florida -7.5 (Jeff Hochman)

Georgia's leading scorer, Jeremiah Wilkinson (17.1 points per game), already has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Florida with a shoulder injury. His absence could not have come at a worse time for the Bulldogs, who will need all the points they can muster against a Gators team that is one of the best offensive units in the country, averaging 124.4 points per 100 possessions, according to Kenpom. "With Wilkinson out, Georgia's offense drops by about 8.4 points per 100 possessions," Hochman says. But the SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says there's a 74% chance the Bulldogs cover and gives a "B" grade to Georgia +9.5.

Missouri at Texas A&M

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: College Station, Texas | TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Missouri +6.5 | Expert: Texas A&M -6.5 (Thomas Casale)

After beating Florida and Kentucky to start SEC play, the Missouri Tigers (16-7, 6-4 in SEC) have sputtered, going 4-4 and falling to the NCAA Tournament bubble. Their wins have come against the bottom half of the conference: Auburn, Oklahoma, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Missouri also is just 2-3 on the road in SEC play. On Wednesday, the Tigers hit the road to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, who will be looking to bounce back after consecutive losses to Alabama and Florida. "This is a bad matchup for a Missouri team that struggles with turnovers and guarding the 3-point line," Casale says. However the SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says Missouri has a 52% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to Tigers +6.5.