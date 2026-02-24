Picking the team that will win the Eastern Conference and reach the NBA Finals is a head-scratching, hair-pulling exercise.

Very little separates the top four teams: the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cavaliers are lukewarm favorites to win the East, at +300. But the Celtics (+310), Pistons (+350) and Knicks (+380) make this a four-team photo.

The Eastern race even has Charles Barkley confounded. On Friday the Inside the NBA analyst and Naismith Hall of Famer switched his pick to win the conference from New York to Cleveland.

On Tuesday, Barkley's pick to win the East faces the team that he had picked to win the East when the Cavaliers and Knicks square off at Rocket Arena.

Cleveland (36-22) is 19-6 over its last 25 games and sits in fourth place in the East, one game behind New York (37-21). The Cavaliers are 5-1 since acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Knicks are 12-3 over their last 15 games, but 12-1 against teams not named Detroit.

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite over New York.

While Cavaliers-Knicks is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes 10 other NBA games and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on Tuesday, Feb. 24. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Knicks at Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 232.5

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers were elite offensively even before adding Harden. Since Dec. 29, they are averaging 119.1 points per 100 possessions, which ranks third in the league over that time. Since acquiring Harden, that number has jumped to 123.0 points per 100. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been elite offensively all season. They are averaging 118.5 points per 100 over the entire year, which is third in the association. So Tuesday's game could be a shootout. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, says there's a 55.5% chance the teams combine for 233 points or more and assigns a B grade to Over 232.5.

Timberwolves at Trail Blazers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Portland | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Timberwolves -6.5

The Minnesota Timberwolves may be the most maddening team in the league. Despite being loaded with talent, led by superstar Anthony Edwards, the Wolves (35-23) sit in sixth place in the Western Conference and continue to lose games they shouldn't. The latest example: On Sunday, despite playing a 76ers team without Joel Embiid and Paul George and despite having the rest advantage over Philadelphia, Minnesota was blown out, 135-108 at home. On Tuesday, the Timberwolves face another team they should beat: the Trail Blazers (28-30), who are ninth in the West. The SportsLine Projection Model says Minnesota has a 59.0% chance to cover and gives a C grade to Timberwolves -6.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

NC State at No. 11 Virginia

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Charlottesville, Va. | TV: ACC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Virginia -6.5

Two of the top teams in the ACC collide when the Virginia Cavaliers host the NC State Wolfpack at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers (24-3, 12-2 in ACC) have won eight in a row and sit in second place in the conference. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack (19-8, 10-4) are tied for third in the ACC and are coming off a 24-point blowout win over North Carolina, which ended a two-game losing streak. Tuesday's game is a rematch of one that was played on Jan. 3 in Raleigh, N.C., which Virginia won, 76-61. The Cavaliers are 13-1 at home this season. The SportsLine Projection Model says Virginia has a 51.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to Virginia -6.5.

No. 22 Tennessee at Missouri

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Columbia, Mo. | TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Missouri +2.5 | Expert: Over 143.5 (Chip Patterson)

The Missouri Tigers can improve their case to make the NCAA Tournament when they host the Tennessee Volunteers at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers (18-9, 8-6 in SEC) are squarely on the Tournament bubble, sitting among the Last Four In in CBS Sports' Bracketology. They have picked things up offensively, averaging 80.6 points per game over their last six contests. That has led to the Over cashing in four of Missouri's last five games. "Missouri has one of the starkest home-road splits for three-point shooting in SEC play, connecting on 37.1% from deep at home while that number plummets to 31.2% on the road," Patterson says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 61.0% chance the Tigers cover and gives a B grade to Missouri +2.5.

UCF at BYU

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: Provo, Utah | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: BYU -12.5

The season-ending injury to Richie Saunders (18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 rebounds per game) on Feb. 14 was supposed to be devastating to the already thin BYU Cougars. And it still might be. But so far the Cougars have played well without him, losing by just seven points at No. 4 Arizona before beating No. 6 Iowa State, 79-69. On Tuesday, BYU will play a UCF team with one of the worst defenses in the country. The Knights allow 77.2 points per game, which ranks 269th in the nation. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 50.0% chance the Cougars cover and assigns a C grade to BYU -12.5.

USC at UCLA

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: UCLA -7.5 | Expert: USC +7.5 (Larry Hartstein)

Two crosstown rivals on the NCAA Tournament bubble collide with much at stake when the UCLA Bruins face the USC Trojans at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins (18-9, 10-6 in Big Ten) are currently a No. 10 seed in CBS Sports' Bracketology. Meanwhile, the Trojans (18-9, 7-9) are among the First Four Out and badly need a win to improve their Tournament résumé. Hartstein notes that USC has covered four straight as a road dog, including two outright wins, a one-point loss and a seven-point loss. But the SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says UCLA has a 61.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to Bruins -7.5.