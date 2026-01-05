Are you ready for some basketball?

Now that the NFL regular season is over, fans can turn their attention on Monday night to the NBA. And tonight's showcase game is quite the attraction: the Detroit Pistons battling the New York Knicks in a matchup between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons (26-9) own the best record in the East and the second best record in the entire league. The Knicks (23-12) sit three games behind Detroit but enter the game on a three-game losing streak.

Monday's matchup is the first between the teams this season and is a rematch of last year's first-round playoff series, which New York won in six games.

This season, the Pistons have the second-best defensive rating in the league (110.6 points per 100 possessions), while the Knicks have the fourth-best offensive rating (120.7).

New York is a 2.5-point favorite over Detroit on Monday.

While Knicks vs. Pistons is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes seven other NBA games and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Jan. 5. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Knicks at Pistons

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 232.5 | Expert: Mikal Bridges Under 20.5 total points and assists -120 (Prop Bet Guy)

New York's Jalen Brunson enters Monday on a serious heater. During the month of December, Brunson averaged 30.6 points and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 40.5% on 3-pointers. For his efforts, he was named the East's December Player of the Month. On Monday, he will face a Pistons team playing the second half of a back-to-back. On Sunday, Detroit won 114-110 in Cleveland. The SportsLine Projection Model says the teams have a 58.7% chance to combine for 232 points or fewer and assigns a B grade to Under 232.5. Meanwhile, Prop Bet Guy notes that Bridges has gone Under 20.5 total points and assists in 14 of his last 20 games. "Detroit limits spot-up shooters to the fourth-fewest points and overall allows the fewest assists per game," he says.

Nuggets at 76ers

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Nuggets +11.5

How's this for a Bizarro World? Oft-injured Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid is probable to play on Monday, while ironman Nuggets star Nikola Jokic (left knee) is out. Denver (23-12) has struggled offensively without Jokic running the show; the Nuggets are averaging just 113.8 points per 100 possessions over their last three games, which is a steep decline from their NBA-leading average of 123.0. Most importantly, they are 1-2 over that stretch. However, two formerly injured starters, forward Aaron Gordon and guard Christian Braun, have returned to the lineup following extended absences. The SportsLine Projection Model says Denver has a 67.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to Nuggets +11.5.

Warriors at Clippers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Clippers +100

The holidays were good to the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard. Over the last two weeks, the 34-year-old two-time NBA champion has rekindled past magic, averaging 36.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game while shooting 51.3% from the field and 41.8% from the 3-point line. That includes a 55-point game against the Pistons on Dec. 28. Most importantly for the team, Los Angeles (12-22) is 6-1 over that stretch. On Monday, the Clippers face a Golden State team that is 6-2 in its last eight games. The SportsLine Projection Model says Los Angeles has a 64.0% chance to win and assigns a strong A grade to Clippers +100.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 10 Nebraska at Ohio State

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: Columbus, Ohio | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Ohio State -2.5 | Expert: Ohio St. -115 (Thomas Casale)

We certainly live in strange times; the Indiana football team and the Nebraska basketball team are 14-0. The Cornhuskers' start is the best in program history, and after the team's 58-56 win over Michigan State at home on Friday, Nebraska players asked fans to stop storming the court. Huskers fans won't get that chance on Monday; Nebraska will be on the road against Ohio State (10-3). "The Huskers did win their one true road game at Illinois, but I still think there will be opportunities to bet against them away from home this season and this is one of them," Casale says. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Buckeyes have a 66.0% chance to cover and gives a strong A grade to Ohio State -2.5.

USC at No. 12 Michigan State

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: East Lansing, Mich. | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Michigan State -10.5

Two Big Ten teams looking to bounce back from a loss will square off when the Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 2-1 in Big Ten) host the USC Trojans (12-2, 1-2) at the Breslin Center. The Trojans are licking their wounds after getting blown out at No. 2 Michigan, 96-66. Meanwhile, the Spartans are coming off that 58-56 loss at Nebraska that prompted the court storming. But Michigan State still ranks fifth in the country in defensive rating (92.2 points per 100 possessions). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Spartans have a 55.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to Michigan State -10.5.