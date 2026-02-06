The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and all of the major contenders to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy largely stood pat. That includes both the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks, who operated on the margins at the deadline, adding Kevin Huerter and Jose Alvarado, respectively.

And now the Pistons and Knicks can return to the business of making a title run. Detroit (37-13) remains atop the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, New York (33-18) is tied with the Celtics for second in the East, 4.5 games behind.

On Friday, the Pistons and Knicks collide at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Pistons will be playing the second half of a back-to-back. On Thursday, they lost inexplicably, 126-117, to an undermanned Wizards team. Meanwhile, New York is coming off a 134-127 double-overtime victory over the Nuggets, which extended the Knicks' winning streak to eight.

Detroit is a 1.5-point favorite against New York.

While Pistons vs. Knicks is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes six NBA matchups and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Friday, Feb. 6. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Knicks at Pistons

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Pistons +104 | Expert: Cade Cunningham Over 38.5 total points + rebounds + assists (Mike Barner)

Barner notes that Pistons star Cade Cunningham has had a history of success against the Knicks. Earlier this season he had 45 combined points, rebounds and assists despite playing just 29 minutes. In last year's playoffs, he averaged 25.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists against New York. That came after averaging 30.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists across four regular season meetings against the Knicks. "In this battle between two of the top teams in the East, I like Cunningham to hit this Over," Mike Barner says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says Detroit has a 63.0% chance to win and assigns a strong 'A' grade to the Pistons money line (+104).

Clippers at Kings

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Sacramento, Calif. | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 222.5 | Expert: Yanic Konan Niederhauser Over 13.5 total points + rebounds (Mike Barner)

After going 6-21 to start the season, the Clippers went 16-3 to get back into the playoff hunt. But even that wasn't enough to convince L.A. brass to keep plugging away with the current cast. So James Harden was shipped to the Cavaliers, and center Ivica Zubac was traded to the Pacers, and the Clippers are left with, well, future assets. On Friday, they will meet a Kings team that ranks 28th in the league in defensive efficiency (119.7 points per 100 possessions). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 56.9% chance the teams combine for 223 points or more and gives a 'B' grade to Over 222.5. Meanwhile, Barner believes Niederhauser will be the beneficiary of the Clippers' deadline moves. "He has played at least 20 minutes in four games this season and he finished with at least 16 combined points and rebounds in each of them," Barner says.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 3 UConn at No. 22 St. John's

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New York City | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: UConn -1.5 | Expert: UConn -115 (Chip Patterson)

The top two teams in the Big East collide when the UConn Huskies and St. John's Red Storm battle at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Huskies (22-1, 12-0 in Big East) have won 18 in a row and have lost only once this season, which was to No. 1 Arizona. Meanwhile, the Red Storm (17-5, 10-1) have won eight consecutive games but are lacking a signature victory this season. They are 0-3 against ranked teams, and their best Quad 1 win is over Villanova (No. 32). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 52.0% chance UConn covers and assigns a 'C' grade to Huskies -1.5. Meanwhile, Chip Patterson expects a heavy Huskies contingent at Madison Square Garden on Friday. "UConn is already 2-0 in MSG this season with wins over Illinois and Florida and [coach Dan] Hurley is currently boasting an 11-2 record over his last 13 games in the arena," he says.

Looking ahead

College basketball: No. 4 Duke at No. 14 North Carolina

Time: 6:30 p.m. Saturday | Location: Chapel Hill, N.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Duke -5.5

The best rivalry in college basketball comes to life again on Saturday when the Duke Blue Devils travel 11 miles to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center. The Blue Devils (21-1, 10-0 in ACC) have won 10 in a row since their only loss this season, against Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels (18-4, 6-3) have won four in a row and are tied for fifth in the conference. Duke is a balanced club. According to Kenpom, the Blue Devils are one of just two teams (Arizona being the other) that rank in the top five in both offensive efficiency (126.5 points per 100 possessions, fifth) and defensive efficiency (90.9, third). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 55.0% chance Duke covers and gives a 'C' grade to Blue Devils -5.5.

No. 5 Illinois at No. 10 Michigan State

Time: 8 p.m. Saturday | Location: East Lansing, Mich. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Illinois -104

The Illinois Fighting Illini will look to stay hot when they take on the Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center. The Illini (20-3, 11-1 in Big Ten) have won 12 in a row and are tied with Michigan atop the conference standings. Led by breakout freshman Keaton Wagler (17.9 points per game), Illinois owns the nation's most efficient offense (130.7 points per 100 possessions), according to Kenpom. Meanwhile, the Spartans (19-4, 9-3) are on a bit of a skid after losing to Michigan and Minnesota. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Illini have a 50.0% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the Illinois money line (-104).