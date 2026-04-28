The Celtics can advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, and the young Spurs can as well. But the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks also will have a lot on the line at Madison Square Garden.

A key 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference playoff series will be at stake when the Knicks and Hawks battle in a crucial Game 5 in New York. Historically, the winner of Game 5s have had a significant edge moving forward, eventually winning the series 82% of the time.

This series is tied 2-2 after the Knicks dominated Atlanta on Saturday, 114-98, behind a triple double from Karl-Anthony Towns. The Hawks shot just 24.4% (10-of-41) from behind the 3-point arc.

New York is a 6.5-point favorite over Atlanta.

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While Knicks vs. Hawks is a marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes two other NBA playoff matchups and three NHL postseason games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, April 28. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

76ers at Celtics

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: ESPN

SportsLine pick -- Model: 76ers +405 | Expert: Derrick White Over 20.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds -125 (Alex Selesnick)

Up 3-1 in the series, the Celtics can close out Philadelphia and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals when they take on the 76ers at TD Garden. But Philadelphia star Joel Embiid should be even better in his second game back after being out since April 6 because of appendectomy surgery. In Game 4, he had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists but shot just 9-of-21. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says Philadelphia has a 31.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the 76ers money line (+405). Meanwhile, Selesnick notes that White averaged more than 26 Points + Rebounds + Assists per game in the regular season. "White is still playing heavy minutes in this series, and I expect him to break out of the mini slump he's been in," he says.

Hawks at Knicks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: NBC/Peacock

SportsLine pick -- Model: Knicks -6.5 | Expert: OG Anunoby Over 23.5 Points + Rebounds -112 (Mike Barner)

What should be concerning to Atlanta and its fans about Game 4 is that New York blew out the Hawks without Jalen Brunson going off. The Knicks guard scored 19 points (he had been averaging 27.7 in the series) despite a similar workload to earlier in the series. In the SportsLine Projection Model's 10,000 simulations of Game 5, Brunson is averaging 27.6 points. The model says New York covers 66.0% of the time and gives a strong A grade to Knicks -6.5. Meanwhile, Barner notes that Anunoby has averaged 20.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in the series and has attempted a combined 32 shots over the last two games. "Expect Anunoby to play a lot and have an elevated usage rate again in Game 5," he says.

Trail Blazers at Spurs

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: ESPN

SportsLine pick -- Model: Trail Blazers +466

The Spurs can win a playoff series for the first time since 2017 when they battle the Blazers at the Frost Bank Center. San Antonio took a commanding 3-1 lead with two wins in Portland, including a 114-93 blowout victory in Game 4 with Victor Wembanyama back in the lineup. But that game was tied at 74 entering the fourth quarter before the Spurs took over. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Blazers have only a 31.0% chance to win, but that's still good enough for the Portland money line (+466) to earn a B grade.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Bruins at Sabres

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Buffalo | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Bruins +140

The Sabres can end the franchise's long playoff drought when they take on Boston at KeyBank Center. Buffalo famously has not won a series since 2007. That's the longest active drought in the NHL. Despite taking a 3-1 lead in the series, the Sabres have been awful on the power play recently. Since April 2, they are 0-for-38 with the advantage. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Bruins have a 47.0% chance to bounce back and win Game 5 and gives a B grade to the Boston money line (+140).

Wild at Stars

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Wild +1.5 | Expert: Stars -127 (Jeff Hochman)

A 3-2 lead in the series will be on the line when Dallas and Minnesota collide in a pivotal Game 5 at the American Airlines Center. The series is tied after the Wild earned an overtime victory in Game 4. Hochman notes that the Stars have excelled this season at bouncing back from losses (22-7-3) and with two days of rest (11-3-1). "These teams are evenly matched, evidenced by the home squad's impressive 8-2 record over the past 10 meetings," he says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says Minnesota has a 75.0% chance to cover and assigns a B grade to Wild +1.5.

Ducks at Oilers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Edmonton | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Ducks +1.5 | Expert: Oilers -169 (Matt Severance)

Anaheim can earn its first playoff series win since 2017 when the team takes on the Oilers at Rogers Place. The Ducks earned a 3-1 series lead with a 4-3 overtime win in Game 4. Despite being down in the series, Edmonton still has two of the NHL's top four players in points per playoff game all-time (minimum 40 games): Connor McDavid (third at 1.54) and Leon Draisaitl (fourth at 1.48), who trail only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. "This has been a type of game the Oilers have won in the past few postseasons with their backs to the wall," Severance says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says Anaheim has a 68.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to Ducks +1.5.