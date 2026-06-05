Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 2, MLB and more

The New York Knicks continue to set historical milestones as they seek their first NBA championship since 1973. On Friday night, they will attempt to take command of the 2026 NBA Finals when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Frost Bank Center.

The Knicks rallied from a 14-point deficit in Game 1, surging to a 105-95 victory behind an 11-0 game-ending run. The Spurs appeared to have command most of the way as the Knicks struggled to find an offensive flow and dealt with star Jalen Brunson twice leaving the game after getting banged up. Brunson returned in time to take over in the fourth quarter and finish with a game-high 30 points, while the Spurs sputtered down the stretch despite 26 points and 12 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama.

With the victory, the Knicks moved into a tie for second place for the NBA's longest postseason stretch, a mark shared with the 1999 Spurs. The 2017 Golden State Warriors have the record with 15 consecutive postseason wins. They also became the first team to win Game 1 of the Finals against the Spurs, who had been 6-0 in championship series openers.

Now, the pressure is on youth-laden San Antonio in the proverbial must-win scenario on its home floor, while the Knicks can take control of the 2026 NBA Finals should they manage their 13th consecutive playoff win.

San Antonio is a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 215.5 in the latest NBA betting odds for Knicks vs. Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

In addition to this NBA matchup, we'll take a look at a late MLB showdown and look ahead to Saturday's Game 3 between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the games to watch for Friday, June 5. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Knicks at Spurs

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Knicks (+6.5)

The adjusted spread in Game 2 is two points steeper than the Game 1 spread of 4.5, illustrating that oddsmakers are anticipating strong public action behind the Spurs considering their dire need to avoid a 2-0 deficit and the popular "zig-zag" theory in which bettors simply support the opposing ATS result from Game 1 of a major championship series.

But the SportsLine Projection model likes the bonus cushion of points and sees San Antonio getting by in a razor-tight finish. Its 10,000-game simulation offers a projected final score of 109-106 with the Knicks beating the number about 58% of the time, a value window that prompts a suggested play on the underdog.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Angels at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLB.TV

SportsLine pick -- Modal: Dodgers -198

It's a steep price to pay, but the SportsLine Projection Model still sees some value on the Dodgers, who are coming off a 2-2 series split with the Arizona Diamondbacks but are still 9-3 in their last 12. On Friday, they begin a weekend series against the Angels, who have sputtered to a 2-4 mark in their last six and are fresh off a 2-1 series loss to the Colorado Rockies.

The model has the Dodgers winning 71% of the time, which presents an edge against the implied sportsbook odds of 66%. But for those who aren't keen on risking a lot to win a little, the model has a top-rated play on Dodgers star Shohei Otani to go Over his RBI prop of 0.5 at a lucrative +138 price.

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Looking Ahead

NHL Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes at Golden Knights

Time: 8 p.m. Saturday | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Golden Knights -110

In the aftermath of a wild two-game start to the Stanley Cup Final that saw the winning team overcome a two-goal deficit in both contests, the series shifts to Las Vegas for Game 3 and the SportsLine Projection Model envisions another tight contest and its projections suggest it agrees with the pick'em odds on both sides.

The model's 10,000-game simulation leans to the Golden Knights, who are projected to win Game 3 about 55% of the time. Las Vegas has all-time home record of 4-2 in the Stanley Cup Final, including a three-game sweep on home ice in 2023 against the Florida Panthers in which the Golden Knights won the series in five games for their first NHL title.