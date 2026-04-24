No Luka? No Austin? No problem.

One week into the NBA playoffs, the Luka Doncic- and Austin Reaves-less Los Angeles Lakers have arguably been the most impressive team so far in the postseason. Led by an energized 41-year-old LeBron James, the Lakers have taken a 2-0 lead over the younger, more athletic and favored Houston Rockets in their first round playoff series. Yes, the Rockets' Kevin Durant did not play Game 1 and wasn't 100% in Game 2, but that argument is quite tone deaf against this Los Angeles team.

On Friday, the Lakers can push the Rockets to the brink of elimination when the teams meet in Game 3 at the Toyota Center in Houston. And there may be major developments on the injury front before tip-off. Reaves, who has been out since April 2 with a left oblique strain, has been upgraded to questionable for Game 3. Meanwhile, Durant, who already has a right knee contusion, is now battling a left ankle sprain. He is also listed as questionable.

The Rockets are 8.5-point favorites on Friday, but that could change depending on the injury news.

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While Lakers vs. Rockets is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes two other NBA playoff matchups and three NHL postseason games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Friday, April 24. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Celtics at 76ers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Celtics -7.5 | Expert: Jayson Tatum Over 9.5 total rebounds -137 (Larry Hartstein)

Up 26-13 on Philadelphia in Game 2, Boston looked well on its way to a 2-0 series lead. But then the 76ers started raining 3-pointers, the Celtics started bricking them and the series became tied at 1-1. But was Philadelphia's shooting performance (19-of-39 from behind the arc) an anomaly? Boston had the No. 4-rated defense in the league during the regular season (111.7 points per 100 possessions). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says the Celtics have a 55% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Boston -7.5.

Lakers at Rockets

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 206.5 | Expert: Reed Sheppard Over 2.5 total assists -114 (Larry Hartstein)

Young role players typically play better at home than on the road in the playoffs, and Houston badly needs Reed Sheppard to pick up his game in Game 3. After playing 36 minutes and scoring 17 points in Game 1, he played just 11 minutes and scored zero points in Game 2. However, Hartstein notes that Sheppard went Over 2.5 total assists in both games. "The Rockets have been stagnant offensively and Sheppard can help address that with his 3-point shooting and playmaking," he says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 69.6% chance the teams combine for 207 points or more and gives a strong 'A' grade to Over 206.5.

Spurs at Trail Blazers

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Portland, Ore. | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Blazers +2.5 | Expert: Blazers +2.5 (Matt Severance)

As of Friday morning, the Victor Wembanyama watch says that the San Antonio big man and Defensive Player of the Year is questionable to play in Game 3 on Friday. While that's a positive development after he suffered a concussion in Game 2 and went into concussion protocol, he still isn't certain to be 100%, much less play. Regardless, if he plays, Severance notes that Portland fans will be fired up for this one. "Tonight is the franchise's first home playoff game in five years," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Blazers have a 52.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Portland +2.5.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Lightning at Canadiens

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Montreal | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Lightning -121

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper may have found something in Game 2. After Nikita Kucherov went goalless for the 16th straight playoff game in Game 1, Cooper moved Kucherov around in Game 2, playing him on different lines to get him more touches and spark the offense. The strategy worked as Kucherov, who scored 44 goals in the regular season, netted the game-tying goal with 7:27 left in the third period. The Lightning eventually won in overtime to tie the series. The SportsLine Projection Model says Tampa Bay has a 55% chance to win and gives a 'C' grade to the Lightning money line (-121).

Golden Knights at Mammoth

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Salt Lake City | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Mammoth -108

Utah hosts the first playoff game in franchise history when this series shifts to the Delta Center and what should be an electric environment. Young Mammoth center Logan Cooley has been terrific in his playoff debut, scoring in each of the first two games of the series. He is part of a deep group of snipers for Utah, which had six players who scored at least 20 goals during the regular season. (Only one team had more.) The SportsLine Projection Model says the Mammoth have a 62.0% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the Utah money line (-108).

Oilers at Ducks

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Anaheim | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 6.5 | Expert: Under 7 (Matt Severance)

Edmonton goalie Connor Ingram is capable of playing much better than he has in this series. Through two games he has allowed eight goals. But over his last four regular season starts, he gave up just five goals combined. Severance believes there's a chance both goalies have a decent Game 3. "[I'm] prepared to lose, but maybe it's 3-2 late and whomever leading gets the empty netter," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says there's a 52.0% chance the teams combine for six goals or fewer and gives a 'B' grade to Under 6.5.