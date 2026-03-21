It's getting to be crunch time, and NBA and NHL teams are scrambling for positioning as the playoffs get closer. In the NBA, teams are reeling off victories, while teams in the NHL are struggling to get on a roll.

The Atlanta Hawks saw their 11-game win streak end Friday night in Houston, but the NBA is full of streaking teams. The two teams now on the longest runs are in action Saturday -- the Oklahoma City Thunder have won 10 in a row and the Los Angeles Lakers are on an eight-game run. The Thunder should have an easier time Saturday, as they're on the road against the withering Washington Wizards at 5 p.m. ET. The Lakers might have it a bit tougher as they visit the Southeast Division-leading Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the NHL is facing some logjams, as only two teams have won more than two in a row. In the Eastern Conference, nine teams have more than 80 points, with two on 83 and four more at 84. The Carolina Hurricanes lead the way with 94, followed by the Buffalo Sabres (92) and Tampa Bay Lightning (88). Carolina is the only team of those nine that won't be in action Saturday, and some of them will face off head-to-head.

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The Lakers lead the Pacific Division and are third in the Western Conference, and while the Magic are leading their division, they are sixth in the East. During its streak, Los Angeles has notable victories against the Rockets (twice), Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.

Luka Doncic comes off a 60-point game in a 134-126 road victory against the Miami Heat on Thursday. Orlando has lost its past three after winning seven in a row and is without star forward Franz Wagner and guard Anthony Black.

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point road favorite over the Magic on Saturday.

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There are 10 NBA games and 11 NHL matchups Saturday, and plenty of other sports betting and viewing options are available. That includes UFC Fight Night on Paramount+, soccer and spring baseball, and there are always MLB and NFL futures to consider among the many other offerings.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, March 21. All times Eastern.

Bet on any of Saturday's games at FanDuel, where you can get up to $300 back in bonus bets each day for 10 days:

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Lakers at Magic

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Location: Orlando | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Lakers -159 | Expert: Austin Reaves Under 30.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds -125 (Prop Bet Guy)

The Lakers are averaging 123 points per game over their eight-game win streak, well above their 115.7 season average. And not only did Doncic drop 60 on the Heat, but LeBron James had a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. The Magic are hurting, and Paolo Banchero (22.3 points per game) will need to carry most of the load. The SportsLine model has the Lakers winning in 65% of its simulations and covering the spread as 3.5-point favorites 60% of the time. SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy says Reaves has been "the third wheel of late" with Doncic on a potential MVP trajectory and James playing as well as he has all season. Reaves has gone under this number 11 of the past 15 times he has been on the floor with both.

Bucks at Suns

Time: 10 p.m. ET | Location: Phoenix | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Bucks +11.5

The Bucks are in trouble, as they could be missing their top two scorers, with Giannis Antetokounmpo out and Kevin Porter questionable as both deal with knee issues. Milwaukee is likely playing out the string anyway, as it sits 7.5 games out of the play-in zone and has lost 10 of its past 12. The Suns are firmly in the picture, sitting seventh in the Western Conference, but have lost four in a row after winning six of their previous seven. This is a good spot to get right, and Phoenix should have some confidence after nearly edging the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Victor Wembanyama dashed those hopes as he hit a last-second jumper for a 101-100 victory, but Collin Gillespie had one of his best games of the season for the Suns, going 6-of-11 from long range for 24 points. The SportsLine model has the Suns winning 61% of the time but has "B" grades across the board, with Milwaukee covering the spread 66% of the time. It also likes Under 219.5 and sees good value on Bucks +440.

NHL best bets today, where to watch

Islanders at Canadiens

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Location: Montreal | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Canadiens -135

These are two of the six teams bottled up in the Eastern Conference, with Montreal on 84 points and the Islanders with 83. New York has been a strong road team, with 45 of its 83 points coming away from home. The Canadiens have four fewer points on home ice than on the road. Montreal has lost three of its past four and has lost four of its past five meetings with the Islanders. New York is 8-4 in its past 12 but lost 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Matthew Schaefer had a goal for New York in that game to become the youngest defenseman to reach 50 career points in NHL history. The Isles are allowing 2.75 goals per game, tied for third-lowest in the NHL, while the Habs give up 3.24, tied for eighth-most. This is the teams' second meeting of the season, and New York rallied from down 2-0 to beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime on Feb. 26. Still, the Canadiens are favored, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 58% of its simulations.

Bruins at Red Wings

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Location: Detroit | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Bruins +105

There's a lot on the line in this Original Six battle, as both teams have 84 points and sit four behind the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning in the East and the Atlantic Division. They hold the two wild-card spots in the conference. They met in January, a 3-0 Bruins victory on their home ice, and now the Red Wings are hosting at Little Caesars Arena, where they are 20-11-3. Boston has a losing record on the road (12-14-7) and has lost two of its past three, beating the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. The Red Wings will be without star Dylan Larkin, but they have won two in a row, including an important 3-1 division victory against the Canadiens on Thursday. The Bruins have won five of their past seven games against the Red Wings, and the SportsLine model sees a fair chance that success continues. Boston is winning in 48% of the model's simulations, offering some value on the Bruins as plus-money underdogs.