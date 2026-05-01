LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on perilous ground Friday when they visit the Houston Rockets in their third attempt to close out their NBA playoff first-round series.

No team in NBA history has ever recorded from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series, though four have forced a decisive Game 7. The Rockets are one victory away from doing just that following their gritty 99-93 road victory Wednesday in Game 5. Minus star Kevin Durant, who has played just one game in this series and will remain sidelined because of an ankle injury, Houston seeks its third consecutive victory Friday in Game 6 on its home floor. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center in the Western Conference matchup.

Led by vintage playoff performances by James and supplemental help from veterans such as Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, the Lakers won the first two games of the series on their home court in wire-to-wire fashion as underdogs. James then led a furious last-minute Game 3 comeback in Houston that resulted in a 112-108 overtime victory and a 3-0 series lead against what appeared to be an understandably deflated Houston club.

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However, the younger Rockets took advantage of a weary Lakers club in Game 4 and rolled to a 115-96 win to stave off elimination before using a defense-oriented effort to force 15 turnovers and hold the Lakers to 42% shooting in the 99-93 Game 5 victory.

Austin Reaves, who averaged 23.3 points in the regular season (second on the team), returned from a nine-game injury absence for Los Angeles in Game 5. He scored 22 points but was just 4-of-16 from the field. Meanwhile, star Luka Doncic remains sidelined indefinitely because of a hamstring injury.

Although Durant is still out for the Rockets, they have found production from versatile big man Alperen Sengun, who is averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Four other Rockets are averaging at least 12.6 points, led by guard Amen Thompson at 19.4 ppg.

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In addition to this NBA matchup, we'll take a look at an NHL playoff elimination game and a late MLB contest. Here are the games to watch for Friday, May 1. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Lakers at Rockets

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 205.5

The SportsLine Projection Model has an ever-so-slight lean on the Rockets against the spread, but it sees this contest falling right near the number most of the time so there is not enough of an edge to recommend a confident play. However, the model's 10,000-game simulation produced an average score of 108-104 in favor of the Rockets, resulting in a strong play on the Over 205.5 points.

This is an extremely modest total even by NBA playoff standards, but one the teams have clipped just once in regulation in the four non-overtime games. Oddsmakers anticipate another low-scoring, grinding affair, but the model sees just enough offensive output to carry the total Over. The model projects the Over hitting about 61% of the time in comparison to the implied sportsbook odds of around 52%.

MLB best bets, where to watch

White Sox at Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Padres -150

Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is still seeking his first home run of the season, though he is not the only San Diego regular who is struggling at the plate as the team currently carries a .231 batting average (No. 21 in MLB). The Padres have lost three of their last four, but solid pitching has still carried them to a 19-11 mark as they host the resurgent White Sox on Friday to kick off a three-game weekend series.

German Marquez (3-1, 4.38 ERA) who has won three of his past four outings and pitched a scoreless no-decision in the other, is set to take the mound for San Diego. He is opposed by rookie lefty Noah Schultz (1-1 3.52) for the White Sox, whose 13-13 finish in April was their first month at .500 or better since June 2023. The SportsLine Projection Model offers a fairly confident play on the Padres as a moderate favorite at -150. Its forecasted win rate for San Diego of 65% is greater than the sportsbook implied odds of 60%.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Mammoth

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Salt Lake City | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Mammoth -106

The Golden Knights have used back-to-back 5-4 victories to manage a 3-2 lead in this tightly contested series that has seen each game decided by two or fewer goals and each team win on the opponent's home ice. Las Vegas can wrap up the first-round series with another victory, but the SportsLine Projection Model favors the homestanding Mammoth to force an elimination game.

Oddsmakers have this elimination game priced with about pick'em odds on both sides but the model leans toward the Mammoth, who are 23-16-4 at the Delta Center this season. The model's 10,000-game simulation sees Utah winning about 60% of the time, a value window compared to implied sportsbook odds of about 52%.