LeBron James has had a number of memorable performances at Madison Square Garden during his illustrious career. He's hoping to come up with another in what could be his final visit to the historic arena.

The 41-year-old James, who hasn't committed to returning for a 24th NBA season or retiring at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, makes potentially his last appearance at "The World's Most Famous Arena" when the Los Angeles Lakers (29-18) visit the streaking New York Knicks (30-18) at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

James has played 33 games at Madison Square Garden while with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers, winning 24 of them while recording several 50-point efforts and triple-doubles along the way. The four-time NBA MVP has averaged 28.2 points while shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range at "The Mecca."

The Lakers improved to 4-2 on their eight-game road trip with Friday's 142-111 rout of the Washington Wizards. They now face a Knicks squad that has followed a 2-9 stretch with a five-game winning streak that includes a 127-97 triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Nine other games are on Sunday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets (13-34) and host Detroit Pistons (35-12) at 6 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Nets, who are wrapping up a five-game road trip, ended a seven-game slide with a 109-99 victory over the Utah Jazz last time out and now hope to halt their four-game skid against the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who have won 10 of their last 13 overall and recorded a 125-107 win at Brooklyn earlier this season.

The NHL's three-game slate features the latest installment in the NHL Stadium Series, which has the Boston Bruins (32-20-3) taking on the Eastern Conference-best Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Lightning, who won their only previous appearance in an outdoor game, have gone 16-1-1 over their last 18 contests while the Bruins are 4-1-0 all-time outdoors and 12-2-1 in their past 15 games this season.

Sunday's college basketball schedule concludes at 8 p.m. ET with a Big Ten Conference clash between Iowa (15-5) and Oregon (8-13) at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Hawkeyes enter with a three-game winning streak while the Ducks have lost seven consecutive contests.

The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites against the Lakers in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Pistons are 12.5-point favorites versus the Nets. The Lightning are -217 on the money line against the Bruins and Iowa is a 10.5-point favorite versus Oregon.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Feb. 1. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Nets at Pistons

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 215.5 (-111) | Expert: Duncan Robinson Over 2.5 3-pointers (+116, PropBetGuy)

The Nets are last in the NBA in scoring with an average of just 107.7 points but have been much better defensively, ranking 12th with 114.4 points allowed per game. However, they recently had a stretch during which they gave up 120 points in five straight games, and the Pistons are coming off a 131-point performance against the Golden State Warriors, who are 10th in points allowed (114.0). The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see Brooklyn keeping Detroit at bay as the Over hits in almost 57% of its simulations. Pistons forward Duncan Robinson made five 3-pointers against the Warriors and has hit at least three in 17 of his 23 home games this season, leading SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (+752 on his last 120 NBA player prop picks) to believe he'll nail at least three against the Nets.

Lakers at Knicks

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Knicks -190 | Expert: Karl-Anthony Towns Over 18.5 points (-118, Alex Selesnick)

The Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the league right now and have won their last three games with ease, defeating those opponents by 16 or more points. They are second in the NBA with 19 victories at home, where they have won their last three outings by an average of 33.3 points. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks they'll have a tougher time against the Lakers but ultimately will emerge victorious as its simulations have them winning 66% of the time. SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick feels that New York's Karl-Anthony Towns will be productive offensively against a Los Angeles squad that has suspect interior defense and has been vulnerable against opposing centers.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Bruins at Lightning

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: Tampa, Fla. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bruins +1.5 (-141) | Expert: Lightning -1 (-133, Matt Severance)

The Bruins have won four of their last five contests, with the only defeat in that stretch coming in overtime. They've lost by multiple goals just twice in their last 16 outings (12-2-2). Meanwhile, the Lightning have won only two of their last four games by two or more tallies, and one of those was a 2-0 triumph over the Utah Mammoth in which they converted a power-play attempt in the final minute of the third period. Boston has won each of its last three outdoor contests, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes the Bruins with at least keep this one close as they cover the spread in 65% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (9-1, +662 on his last 10 spread picks involving Boston) disagrees since the Bruins will be without two of their top scorers in Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm (37 points apiece) due to upper-body injuries while defenseman Victor Hedman (elbow) is expected to return for the Lightning.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Iowa at Oregon

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Eugene, Ore. | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 133.5 (-108) | Expert: Under 133.5 (-105, Bruce Marshall)

The Haweyes are first in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation with an average of just 62.9 points allowed, while the Ducks are 16th in the 18-team conference in scoring at 72.3 points per game. However, six of Iowa's last eight contests have gone Over the projected total for Sunday's showdown, and 15 of Oregon's 21 games this season have done the same. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the trends will continue as its simulations have the Over hitting 68% of the time. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall feels differently, as he likes the Under since the Ducks haven't exceeded 57 points in their last three outings and struggle against teams that like to slow the tempo.